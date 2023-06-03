We have looked at where dogs come from, but so many of us also have kitty companions, writes animal behaviour expert Karen Wild.

I don’t want them to feel left out (imagine that!) so here’s a quick look at how cats came to us, and why. In fact, knowing cats, I doubt they came to us more than we wanted them around!

The story of cats is an intriguing one, and it offers us a glimpse into the world of these graceful animals. We have a really special relationship with them, and it’s important to remember that they are not ‘little dogs’ - they are a species that is very different, even though we call them both ‘pets’.

Cat. Photo: istock

It is widely believed that cats were first domesticated in the Near East approximately 10,000 years ago. However, unlike dogs, cats were not initially kept as pets. Instead, they were welcomed into human settlements to help control the population of rodents and other pests that were attracted to food storage.

The earliest archaeological evidence of domesticated cats comes from ancient Egypt, where cats were worshipped and held in high regard. It is said that the ancient Egyptians believed that cats had divine qualities and that they were protectors of the home. As such, cats were often mummified and buried alongside their owners.

In medieval Europe, cats were often associated with witchcraft. We have all heard of the ‘black cat’, which in fact are lots of peoples’ favourites these days! In Japan, cats were seen as good luck and were thought to bring prosperity and good fortune to their owners.

It is incredible that there is an estimated 500 million domesticated cats worldwide. They are known for their independence, cleanliness, and affectionate personalities. Many people choose to keep cats as pets because of their low-maintenance nature and their ability to provide companionship without requiring as much attention as dogs. Some cats will always want more, however, and usually in the middle of the night if our own cat is anything to go by!

Cats do care, but they don’t show as many body signals that dogs do. Often a cat would simply prefer not to be there, than be part of any conflict. This means if there are squabbles, the cats are very upset indeed. Learn how to read your own cat’s behaviour, and look out for signs that they are feeling stressed, such as hiding. Cats also do not need to be part of a group of other cats, so you don’t need to worry that your cat is lonely. Lots of cats prefer being the only one, and have a long history of putting up with us humans, too!