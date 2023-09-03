The end of August is almost here, and over the last few weeks I bet many of you have headed off to sunnier climes for a well-earned break (me included!), writes Travel Counsellor Emma Savage.

This summer, the weather here in the UK has been pretty disappointing overall, so I for one was happy to be getting on a plane bound for the sun.

So, where does a travel agent go on holiday? Well, this year I headed back to the Greek island of Zakynthos, or Zante. It’s a place of a famous shipwreck (you’ve probably seen Navagio Beach on holiday brochures over the years), sea turtles, golden sandy beaches and warm sunshine.

Navagio beach in Zante. Photo: Travel Counsellors

With a relatively short flight time of under four hours, Zante is easy to get to. It is lush, unspoilt and one of seven islands which make up the Ionian islands (a few of the others include Corfu, Kefalonia and Paxos). Being located that little bit further north than some of the other Greek islands such as Crete, means that Zante is more green.

Zante is a great choice no matter what kind of holiday experience you are looking for and I’ve sent many happy customers here; there are party areas around the island as you might expect, such as Laganas, however if you are holidaying as a family or couple there are lots of really lovely towns and villages to choose from. I stayed in the pretty resort town of Tsilivi, which is a short 20 minute drive from the airport. Tsilivi has a swathe of golden beach, where you can relax and unwind on the sand or take to the water and enjoy water sports such as banana boat rides and parasailing.

The town has a wealth of shops and restaurants, serving all manner of Mediterranean cuisine and Greek specialties. I’m rather partial to the traditional Greek souvlaki, which is a delicious dish comprised of marinated meat (generally pork or chicken), grilled and served with pitta bread and a tomato and cucumber salad. I don’t know what its marinated in, but it I know I ordered it more than once as it was so tasty! Hiring a car is well worth it so you can get out and explore the island; once you learn to drive on the other side of the road, its all very straightforward and gives such a sense of independence – I loved zipping around in our little car and we used it mainly to head to the beach and when we fancied eating out for dinner.

Emma Savage

Summer holidays are already on sale for next year, so why not get something in the diary to look forward to? There are lots of free child places and early booking offers to be snapped up. If I can help you with your next holiday, please do get in touch.

Happy travels!