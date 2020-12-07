Santa’s Grand Tour of Stamford, supported by Stamford and District Kiwanis, began on Sunday (December 6) and will run until December 21.

As well as travelling around the streets of Stamford, the tour includes visits to Ryhall, Ketton and King’s Cliffe.

Helpers won’t be knocking on doors to collect for local good causes this year, but encourage people to donate online at www.stamfordkiwanis.org.uk or via the Facebook page @StamfordKiwanis.