What a council’s money is being spent on sparked a debate.

Stamford Town Council is upping its outgoings in a bid to improve the way its run and offer more to the area.

Among the changes discussed at a full council meeting on Tuesday last week (October 24) was to increase the hours of the current heritage officer, who is responsible for the Stamford Museum project, to full time.

A photo of Stamford Town Council taken in May

There are also plans to hire an engagement and communications officer at the beginning of next year.

The additional spending caused concerns among some councillors who believed they were optional costs.

Last year the council bought St Peter’s Bastion in West Street and the Red Lion Square toilets and will be taking on the upkeep costs.

“I would suggest we don’t really have an accurate idea of how much they will cost us each year,” said Coun Max Sawyer.

The amount of money being spent was also questioned - however full cost details weren’t made public as they include salaries.

“There is money going out but where is the money coming in?” questioned Coun Gloria Johnson.

Coun Harrish Bisnauthsing added: “I’m generally concerned the taxpayers of Stamford will foot the bill.”

Vice chairman of the council’s finance committee Coun Robin Morrison, who was elected in May, told councillors if they were concerned about the money they should have better invested it.

“We have not been good custodians of our money,” said Coun Morrison, adding he was a ‘bit flummoxxed’ at the opposition.

He had identified investment opportunities that could raise spending power for the council, based on its bank balance of nearly £1 million.

Money from the hire of the town hall has increased from about £3,000 to a forecasted £14,500 in the next year, mainly due to a hire agreement with Barclays bank.

As debate continued the public was ordered to leave the meeting due to confidential items being discussed.

Seemingly resolving concerns, the majority of members voted in favour.