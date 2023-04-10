Three letter writers have shared their differing views on Stamford Bus Station being used as a car park.

Where should we park, if not at the bus station?

Having read your recent tirade over parking in the Stamford Bus Station I feel aggrieved over its one-sided approach.

Firstly, having eliminated all The Meadows parking in favour of the fair where do the council think people will park?

Bearing in mind that there are few bus services in the evening what provision has the council made for visitors to the fair ?

Secondly, we in Wansford have no bus service at all so stop whining Delaine.

My wife uses coaches to visit attractions all over the area and I have to drop her off at the bus station - where is the drop off area? And on her return I need to collect her - where am I supposed to wait? Buses are never punctual and some waiting time is inevitable, but there’s no parking available.

And I have often observed scout groups’ parents filling the area dropping off and collecting their offspring. I suppose the operators are happy with that money-making enterprise.

Some proper investigative reporting would be in order before splashing such a one-sided view across the headlines.

Dave Johnson

Wansford

Councillors should do something

It seems that the elected councillors are not concerned to protect the interests of their electorate by keeping the bus station fully operational and banning private parking. The answer may lie in the next elections, and the proposals which candidates make.

Councillors are not elected to sit on their hands.

Ian Allan

Stamford

There’s a clue in the name of station

I’d have thought there’d be a bit of a clue in the title. It’s a BUS station!

Name and address supplied