A Stamford street had the most parking tickets handed out in the district last year.

Figures show just under 6,000 parking fines were issued in South Kesteven during the 2021/22 financial year. Across Lincolnshire more than 35,000 fines were given out.

Taking the top spot for drivers overstaying their welcome was Broad Street in Stamford, which had 658 tickets issued in total.

Parking fine

Unlike other on-street parking in Stamford which has a two hour duration, those parked up in Broad Street must move on within an hour.

The 10 streets in South Kesteven which received the most fines are as follows:

Broad Street, Stamford - 658

St Peter's Hill, Grantham - 442

Star Lane, Stamford - 350

Bath Row, Stamford - 341

Water Street, Stamford - 309

Sheep Market, Stamford - 279

Westgate, Grantham - 215

St Paul's Street, Stamford - 201

St Mary's Street, Stamford - 172

St Georges Square, Stamford - 168

Throughout the year 166 fines were handed out in Bourne, while only 78 were given in Market Deeping.

Across the district the five top reasons for drivers being fined were for parking for longer than permitted, parking on single or double yellow lines, parking in a taxi rank, parking in a loading place, and parking in a permit zone without a permit.

In South Kesteven there are two traffic wardens who monitor towns and villages across the district.