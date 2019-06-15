The magnificent loco 'Tornado' was captured passing through Creeton earlier today (June 15) on its railtour between Kings Cross and Scarborough.

The photograph was taken and sent in by Jason Richardson.

Pulling ‘The Yorkshire Pullman’, Tornado is due to leave Scarborough on the return journey at 4pm today.

Tornado (12394023)

If it runs on time, it is due to pass through Grantham at 7.15pm, Tallington Junction at 7.36pm, Helpston Junction at 7.40pm and Peterborough at 7.48pm this evening.