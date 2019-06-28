If you're looking for some of the best places to eat this weekend, then we've compiled a list of some of the cafés and restaurants in our towns that have the 'very good' five-star food hygiene rating.

The food hygiene rating is decided following an inspection and each result has been logged with either South Kesteven District Council or Rutland County Council.

It is designed to help people choose where to eat out.

Food Hygiene 5 star (13131874)

Stamford

Gallery Restaurant, New College Stamford

McDonalds

Stamford Arts Centre Coffee Shop

George's Sandwich Bar

Pizza Express

The Bull & Swan

The Cosy Club

The George Hotel

All Saints Church Community Cafe

Ask Italian

Birdy's Fish Shop

Cafe Au Chocolat

Cafe Black

Cafe Nero

Candlesticks

Central Tearooms

Chilli Hut

Cloisters Bistro

Costa Coffee

Deliciously Different Cakes

Domino's Pizza

Easter Toppings

Frothy's Coffee Shop

Gooch's

Hong Kong Restaurant

Just So Italian

Lamberts

Lunch Buns

Mama Liz's

Medish Foods

Melbourn Brothers All Saints Brewery

New Guangzhou

No 1 Kitchen

No 14 St Mary's Hill

Paten and Co

Pennies from Heaven

Second Helpings

St Mary's Vaults

Stamford Delight

Street Food Station

The Bombay Cottage

The Danish Invader

The Eis Bar

The Fine Food Store

The Golden Fleece

The Green Man

The Hurdler

The King's Head

The Lean Pantry Co

The London Inn

The Mad Turk

The Millstone Inn

The Stamford Post

Tobie Norris

Travellers' Rest Cafe

Twelve All Saints

Welcome Wok-In

Willoughby's Bar and Restaurant

Bourne

Bourne Eau Terrace

Burghley Arms

Cafe 35

China Hand

Costa Coffee

Dees Fish Bar

George's No.2

Gurkha 91

Masons Arms

McDonald's

Montaz

Newton's Wine Bar & Tapas

Red Lion

Rollaway

Sassi's

Smiths of Bourne

Subway

Sugar Mill

The Anchor

The Angel Hotel

The Jubilee Garage

The Late Bar and Venue

Wild Heart Cafe

Zorba 2

Market Deeping

The Deeping Stage

Deeping Kebab House

Domino's

Linford's Fish and Chips

The Square

Cinnamon

Lilli's Tea Room

Oasis Cafe

The Hideout Coffee Shop

Chester's Restaurant and Tearoom

Fillers Sandwich Bar

The Boundary and River Restaurant

The Vine Inn

Tonino's Pizzeria

Deeping St James

The Bell

The Old Bakery

The Lunch Box

Maharanis Restaurant

Mr Pizza

Riceland Takeaway

The Waterton Arms

Beijing Palace

Driftwood Bistro

Nova Pizza

Pangs Takeaway

The Goat Inn

The Walnut Tree

Uppingham

Costa

Don Paddy Sanchez

Fortune Corner

Hannan's Spicy Cuisine

Red India

Scandimania Coffee House

Silver Fish Bar

The Crown Inn

The Lake Isle Hotel and Restaurant

Wings

Zorba 6

Oakham

Two Chimps Coffee

Amigos Pizza

Baobab Cafe

Cafe Nero

10 Dining Street

Costa

Crown Tavern Bar

Curtis of Lincoln

Domino's Pizza

Eastern Delight

Fillings Road Cafe

Hoagies

Kavanagh's Tea Room

Mill Street Pub and Kitchen

New Oakham Fish Bar

Oakham Chinese Takeaway

Otters Fine Foods

Red India

Ruland Balti House

Rutwel Cafe

Sarpech

The Admiral Hornblower

The Captain Noel Newton

The Golden Dragon

The Lord Nelson

The Potting Shed Cafe

The Wheatsheaf

West End Fish Bar