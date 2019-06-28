Best places to eat in Stamford, Oakham, Bourne, the Deepings and Uppingham
If you're looking for some of the best places to eat this weekend, then we've compiled a list of some of the cafés and restaurants in our towns that have the 'very good' five-star food hygiene rating.
The food hygiene rating is decided following an inspection and each result has been logged with either South Kesteven District Council or Rutland County Council.
It is designed to help people choose where to eat out.
Stamford
Gallery Restaurant, New College Stamford
McDonalds
Stamford Arts Centre Coffee Shop
George's Sandwich Bar
Pizza Express
The Bull & Swan
The Cosy Club
The George Hotel
All Saints Church Community Cafe
Ask Italian
Birdy's Fish Shop
Cafe Au Chocolat
Cafe Black
Cafe Nero
Candlesticks
Central Tearooms
Chilli Hut
Cloisters Bistro
Costa Coffee
Deliciously Different Cakes
Domino's Pizza
Easter Toppings
Frothy's Coffee Shop
Gooch's
Hong Kong Restaurant
Just So Italian
Lamberts
Lunch Buns
Mama Liz's
Medish Foods
Melbourn Brothers All Saints Brewery
New Guangzhou
No 1 Kitchen
No 14 St Mary's Hill
Paten and Co
Pennies from Heaven
Second Helpings
St Mary's Vaults
Stamford Delight
Street Food Station
The Bombay Cottage
The Danish Invader
The Eis Bar
The Fine Food Store
The Golden Fleece
The Green Man
The Hurdler
The King's Head
The Lean Pantry Co
The London Inn
The Mad Turk
The Millstone Inn
The Stamford Post
Tobie Norris
Travellers' Rest Cafe
Twelve All Saints
Welcome Wok-In
Willoughby's Bar and Restaurant
Bourne
Bourne Eau Terrace
Burghley Arms
Cafe 35
China Hand
Costa Coffee
Dees Fish Bar
George's No.2
Gurkha 91
Masons Arms
McDonald's
Montaz
Newton's Wine Bar & Tapas
Red Lion
Rollaway
Sassi's
Smiths of Bourne
Subway
Sugar Mill
The Anchor
The Angel Hotel
The Jubilee Garage
The Late Bar and Venue
Wild Heart Cafe
Zorba 2
Market Deeping
The Deeping Stage
Deeping Kebab House
Domino's
Linford's Fish and Chips
The Square
Cinnamon
Lilli's Tea Room
Oasis Cafe
The Hideout Coffee Shop
Chester's Restaurant and Tearoom
Fillers Sandwich Bar
The Boundary and River Restaurant
The Vine Inn
Tonino's Pizzeria
Deeping St James
The Bell
The Old Bakery
The Lunch Box
Maharanis Restaurant
Mr Pizza
Riceland Takeaway
The Waterton Arms
Beijing Palace
Driftwood Bistro
Nova Pizza
Pangs Takeaway
The Goat Inn
The Walnut Tree
Uppingham
Costa
Don Paddy Sanchez
Fortune Corner
Hannan's Spicy Cuisine
Red India
Scandimania Coffee House
Silver Fish Bar
The Crown Inn
The Lake Isle Hotel and Restaurant
Wings
Zorba 6
Oakham
Two Chimps Coffee
Amigos Pizza
Baobab Cafe
Cafe Nero
10 Dining Street
Costa
Crown Tavern Bar
Curtis of Lincoln
Domino's Pizza
Eastern Delight
Fillings Road Cafe
Hoagies
Kavanagh's Tea Room
Mill Street Pub and Kitchen
New Oakham Fish Bar
Oakham Chinese Takeaway
Otters Fine Foods
Red India
Ruland Balti House
Rutwel Cafe
Sarpech
The Admiral Hornblower
The Captain Noel Newton
The Golden Dragon
The Lord Nelson
The Potting Shed Cafe
The Wheatsheaf
West End Fish Bar