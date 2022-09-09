Proclamation of Association to take place in Stamford, Bourne and Market Deeping to announce King Charles III as heir to throne
Published: 12:53, 09 September 2022
| Updated: 12:53, 09 September 2022
A Proclamation of Association will take place this weekend to announce King Charles III as the new monarch.
It will be read in each of South Kesteven's four towns at 3pm on Sunday, September 11.
The Proclamation is the formal method of sharing the news that Queen Elizabeth II has died and that her heir, King Charles III, has acceded to the throne.
Members of the public are invited to attend the readings, which will take place at:
- The balcony at Browne’s Hospital on Broad Street, Stamford
- The entrance to Bourne Corn Exchange
- The entrance to Market Deeping Town Hall
- The steps outside South Kesteven House on St Peter’s Hill, Grantham
Flowers can be laid at:
- Stamford – St Mary’s Church and All Saints’ Church
- Bourne – next to the War Memorial, South Street
- Market Deeping – Riverside Park