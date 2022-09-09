A Proclamation of Association will take place this weekend to announce King Charles III as the new monarch.

It will be read in each of South Kesteven's four towns at 3pm on Sunday, September 11.

The Proclamation is the formal method of sharing the news that Queen Elizabeth II has died and that her heir, King Charles III, has acceded to the throne.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II (59203766)

Members of the public are invited to attend the readings, which will take place at:

The balcony at Browne’s Hospital on Broad Street, Stamford

The entrance to Bourne Corn Exchange

The entrance to Market Deeping Town Hall

The steps outside South Kesteven House on St Peter’s Hill, Grantham

The King will return to London from Scotland on Friday (Adam Davy/PA) (59204341)

Flowers can be laid at: