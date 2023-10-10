With days becoming shorter and spooky decorations popping up in shops, it means Halloween is creeping closer.

Farmers across Stamford, Rutland, Bourne and the Deepings have been hard at work growing pumpkins and prepping their fields for the keen pickers to descend this spooky season.

If you are planning on picking your own pumpkin this year, here is a list of where you can go.

Ketton Pumpkins

Ketton Pumpkins opened at the weekend for the first time this year. It will welcome visitors again on Saturday and Sunday (October 14 and 15), and from October 21 through to October 29 from 10am to 4pm.

Ketton Pumpkins

There is no entry fee, instead visitors pay per pumpkin which start from £1.

Ketton Pumpkins is run by Andy and Edis Payne, who also run Rutland Poultry.

Bowthorpe Park Farm in Witham-on-the-Hill

From October 21 to 30 the Bowthorpe Park Farm pumpkin patch is open.

There is a chance to pick a pumpkin and carve it in the barn at the farm.

To book visit: https://bowthorpeparkfarm.co.uk/events/.

Bowthorpe Park Farm has been home to the Blanchard family which has farmed the land for five generations.

Raddleman’s near Brooke, Rutland

Rutland Pumpkins is welcoming pickers back for the fourth year after planting 8,000 pumpkin seeds in 2020.

Rutland Pumpkins

Pumpkin varieties include Jack be Little’s, casperitas, colourful Turban squash, non-edible gourds.

It will be open from 10am to 4pm this weekend and October 19 to October 29.

Catering company Roaming Giraffe Events will be selling drinks and snacks.

The postcode for the field is LE15 8DF.

Rutland Water Pumpkins

A sunflower maze leads the way to Rutland Water Pumpkins.

People can pick their own pumpkins at the site near Rutland Water Golf Course, which is open from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, October 14 and 15, and them from October 21 every day until October 29.

Fotheringhay Pumpkin Patch

A pumpkin patch is offering both picking and pumpkin flavoured treats this year.

Fotheringhay Pumpkin Patch

The patch, which is open 10am to 4pm, at Stonepit Lodge Farm, PE8 5HX is part of a working farm and offers a variety of pumpkins.

There is free entry and no booking system.

Children’s activities include mini tractors.

Have we missed anywhere? Email maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk.