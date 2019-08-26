Twelve new affordable council homes for local people will be built this autumn in Stamford and Bourne.

Work can now start on the homes after the planning committee of South Kesteven District Council granted approval last Wednesday.

Five bungalows will be built at Trinity Road, Stamford, with a further three bungalows and four new flats at Meadow Close, Bourne.

One of the planned bungalows (15615249)

SKDC says the new homes will be energy-efficient and will minimise carbon emissions.

They also have ‘lifetime home features’, such as wider doorways, to make them fully accessible and easily adaptable for additional needs at minimal cost.

Cabinet Member for Housing, Coun Barry Dobson (Con-Dole Wood), said: “These modern homes are the latest example of our commitment to provide high-quality housing and a better quality of life for our residents through a range of housing options that are affordable and sustainable.

“Affordable housing is one of the key building blocks to ensure our towns are attractive to residents, visitors and businesses.”

SKDC says both Stamford and Bourne have a high need for such social housing, which is in short supply, especially for one-bedroomed properties like these.

At last week’s planning committee meeting, officers said such homes will allow older people to downsize, thus freeing up larger homes for families.

Members heard that the Bourne homes would be built on land used for parking, but the development would create 17 car parking spaces.

The Stamford homes will also be built on land used for parking, but replacement parking spaces would be built on nearby garages, which are rarely used to house cars and will be demolished.

