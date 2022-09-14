Home   News   Article

Most expensive streets in Stamford, Rutland and Bourne

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 16:46, 14 September 2022
 | Updated: 16:46, 14 September 2022

House prices average £262,000 in South Kesteven and £376,000 in Rutland - but many properties in the area have sold for much more.

In Stamford, homes on the 'wealthiest' street are estimated to be worth nearly £1m, while in Rutland more than 100 properties have sold for a six-figure sum since 1995.

Bourne's top-priced street has properties with an estimated value of £481,000, and villages near the town have streets topping £600,000.

