House prices average £262,000 in South Kesteven and £376,000 in Rutland - but many properties in the area have sold for much more.

In Stamford, homes on the 'wealthiest' street are estimated to be worth nearly £1m, while in Rutland more than 100 properties have sold for a six-figure sum since 1995.

Bourne's top-priced street has properties with an estimated value of £481,000, and villages near the town have streets topping £600,000.