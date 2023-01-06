One of the busiest times of the year for hospitality workers is the festive season.

And now it's over a number of businesses have closed for a well-deserved break.

Here is a list of Stamford restaurants which are shut over the coming days.

Stamford Cheese and Deli in High Street - Closed until next Friday (January 13)

The Slanted Door in St Mary's Street - Closed until Tuesday, January 17

The Copper Room, St Mary's Hill - Reopening today (Friday, January 6)

Amore Italian Restaurant in Cheyne Lane - Closed until Wednesday (January 11)

Orbis Stamford in All Saints' Place - Closed until Tuesday (January 10)

