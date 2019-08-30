Home   News   Article

Police and crime survey for Stamford, Bourne, Deepings and village residents

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 16:00, 30 August 2019

If you haven’t yet completed your crime and policing survey then make sure you do this week.

You’ll find a copy in this Friday’s Mercury (August 23 and August 30 editions) along with details of where the survey can be returned to.

Alternatively, click here to complete the survey online.

Stamford, Bourne and Deepings community policing inspector Rachel Blackwell

Results from the survey will help police in Stamford, Bourne, the Deepings and surrounding villages to understand what people want dealt with most.

