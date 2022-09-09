A number of events scheduled over the next few days have been cancelled following the death on Thursday of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II.

Stamford Arts Centre has cancelled all events until Monday afternoon, including Stamford Shoestring Theatre's performances of California Suite on Friday and Saturday.

Stamford Schools has cancelled the Lincolnshire Heritage Open Days event at its Chapel on St Paul’s Street on Saturday and Sunday which will become a site of remembrance for students and staff.

The St Guthlac's Church Garden Fete, in Market Deeping, due to take place on Saturday afternoon has been postponed.

The Round Rutland Run 2022 car event on Sunday has also been cancelled.

All formal business, including meetings, has been suspended at Rutland County Council and South Kesteven District Council until after the Queen's funeral, although work to help residents will continue.

Stamford Town Council has also suspended meetings and events while it is hosting a book of condolence.

Many event organisers have opted to go ahead, with commemorations added to mark The Queen's death.

Friday evening's Queen tribute show - Radio Gaga - will go ahead at Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre in Broad Street, with a minute's silence.

The Stamford Dog Show and Family Fun Day, run by Stamford Methodist Church, will take place on Stamford Meadows as planned from 2.30pm to 4pm on Sunday.

A Union Flag will be flown at half-mast, while a period of silence will be held at the beginning of the pre-event church service as well as before judging begins. The national anthem will also be sung at the start of the Methodists' open-air service, which starts at 10.30am.

The event will raise money for the Nixon Memorial Hospital in Sierra Leone, the new HQ for 2nd Stamford Scouts and The Mutts Nutts Animal Rescue.

Minister, the Rev Andrew Hollins said: "In light of The Queen's great love of dogs and as it was a fundraising event, it was with careful consideration that we decided to go ahead."

The Festival of the Horse is among events that will go ahead

This weekend's Festival of the Horse, at Belvoir Castle, will also go ahead on Saturday and Sunday with a short service of remembrance at the start of each day, followed by two minutes of silence.

"The Queen had such a profound love of horses, and we feel that the festival will provide a welcome opportunity for our community to come together in recognition of Her Majesty’s 70 years of service to the country and commonwealth," said Her Grace the Duchess of Rutland.

Charity music festival and family fun day CliffeFest, in King's Cliffe, will take place as planned on Saturday afternoon.

Bourne Garden Club's food and produce show at Bourne Abbey Church Hall will go ahead on Saturday.

Glaston Village Festival is going ahead on Saturday and Sunday.

And Chris Hunt's series of heritage walks and talks in Stamford will also continue. Subjects include Stamford’s Second World War heritage on Monday, Railway history on Tuesday, Stamford’s Early History on Wednesday and a history of Ryhall Road on Thursday.

A local railway exhibition by Ken Wainwright at Bourne Old Town Hall takes place on Saturday, from 10am to 4pm.

Stamford Indoor Bowls open days on Saturday and Sunday are still on, from 10am to 4pm.

• If you have organised an event that has been postponed or cancelled - or is going ahead - please email smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk