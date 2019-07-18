Mint Velvet moves forward with Stamford plans
An upmarket fashion boutique chain has moved a stage closer in its bid to open a branch in Stamford's High Street.
High Wycombe-based Mint Velvet has received planning approval from South Kesteven District Council for internal alterations to the listed building, including new partitions, plus new signage and a redecorated shopfront.
A council report said no objections or letters were received when SKDC advertised the planning application.
It added the changes at 6 High Street, New Look and the recently-closed Steamer Trading Company. were of 'minor consequence' and the dark grey frontage would be in accorance with the Stamford Shopfront guide.
Mint Velvet was launched nine years ago and promotes what it calls "relaxed glamour."
It has around 40 stores across the UK, plus several in Dubai, with the nearest to Stamford being Market Harborough.
Asked when they may open, Mint Velvet declined to say.
