A new town museum is to be created - and residents will decide what will go on display.

Alongside business owners and community group representatives, residents are being invited to select an object for inclusion from the town’s heritage collections.

Then, using election posters and ideas from Stamford’s archive as inspiration, they will be able to campaign for their choice to be supported by the public.

Coun Shaun Ford and town clerk Patricia Stuart-Mogg with trophies from the town's historic bull run

The project is being spearheaded by town clerk Patricia Stuart-Mogg and Stamford Town Council, who are busy arranging a location for a new version of Stamford Museum.

Chairman of the museum committee, Coun Shaun Ford, said: “I can’t wait to see what people select.

“There are the most extraordinary objects in the collections and it is great how people connect with them and make them relevant to today.

An oil painting of the 5th Dragoon Guards bringing the bull into Stamford

“We all have a story to tell and it is going to be exciting to see how everyone approaches being a curator of our own heritage.”

People will be given a chance to vote for their favourite item and the top five will be part of the new museum’s exhibition embodying ‘the spirit of Stamford’.

It is more than 10 years since Stamford Museum in Broad Street closed and the town council and partners have taken on the task of ensuring items from the collections go back on display.

Councillors are working with staff at Lincolnshire County Council on potentially transferring 25,000 historical objects currently in their care.

Once drawn up, the Rutland and Stamford Mercury will publish the shortlist of objects and nominees, and how to vote.

To nominate a ‘local hero’ to select an object, or if you have something for the town museum, email Jim Grevatte: jim@grevatte.co.uk

The inscription on a beaker, which was a trophy for the bull run, reads: God save the King and a bull for ever