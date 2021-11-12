Pubs from across our area have been handpicked by pub and beer champions CAMRA's for the 2022 edition of their best-selling The Good Beer Guide.

The book, which surveys 4,500 pubs across the UK, is considered the definitive beer drinker’s guide to the best pints and most picturesque pubs.

In Lincolnshire, 106 pubs and 22 breweries made the 49th edition of the Campaign For Real Ale's drinker's bible, including four from Stamford.

The Jolly Brewer in Foundry Road, Stamford, also makes the guide

Two of those are former Local CAMRA Pubs of the Year - The Tobie Norris and The Jolly Brewer.

Drinkers in the village of Castle Bytham are particularly spoiled with two entries - the Castle Inn and Fox and Hounds.

Rutland has seven pubs listed, including two new entries, and two breweries.

The Railway Inn, Ketton, is the Local CAMRA Pub of the Year for Rutland

Empingham Cricket and Social Club and the Grainstore Brewery Tap, in Oakham, are both named as Rutland CAMRA Award winners, while the Railway, at Ketton, is the Local CAMRA Pub of the Year.

The East Midlands region contains 394 pub listings in total, but while six new breweries opened in the region over the last year, another eight were reported to have closed.

“After the struggles of the past 18 months for the industry, it is great that The Good Beer Guide figures are showing the resilience of pubs and brewers in the face of strife," said CAMRA national chairman Nik Antona.

Mick Thurlby, owner of the Tobie Norris Inn, one of four Stamford pubs to make the guide

"A national increase in brewery numbers after they dipped last year for the first time, as well as over 500 new pub entries.

"This is great to see, especially coupled with the news from the Government’s latest budget, including the announcement of a new, lower rate of duty for draught beer and cider.

“However, the industry is still vulnerable in the aftermath of Covid-19 lockdowns."

The Kings Head in Maiden Lane, Stamford

Pubs and breweries from our area to make the guide are:

Lincolnshire - Five Horseshoes (Barholm), Castle Inn (Castle Bytham), Fox and Hounds (Castle Bytham), Anchor (Bourne), Vine Inn (Market Deeping), Bull and Swan, Jolly Brewer, King's Head, Tobie Norris (all Stamford).

Rutland - Exeter Arms (Barrowden), Empingham Cricket and Social Club (Empingham), Crown (Great Casterton), Plough (Greetham), Green Dragon (Ryhall), Grainstore Brewery Tap (Oakham), Railway (Ketton).

The Bull and Swan, Stamford

Northamptonshire - Queen's Head (Bulwick), Ship Inn (Oundle), Shuckburgh Arms (Southwick).

Cambridgeshire - Prince of Feathers (Castor), Blue Bell (Maxey).

The Good Beer Guide 2022 is available from the CAMRA shop at https://shop1.camra.org.uk/product/the-good-beer-guide-2022 and there is an updated app version available for download on both iOS and Android device.

The Grainstore Brewery Tap in Oakham is a Rutland award winner. Photo: Alan Walters

CAMRA members can order the guide at a reduced rate of £12 + postage and packing. Membership and help save pubs for just £28.50* a year by visiting https://join.camra.org.uk/