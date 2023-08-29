Road closures and one way systems will be in place to try to minimise disruption caused by Burghley Horse Trials.

Thousands of people from across the world will descend on Stamford for the annual horse trials from Thursday to Sunday (August 31 to September 3).

With a huge influx of people, and vehicles, delays are expected for people travelling into and around the town.

A sign in Water Street, Stamford

Wothorpe Road is closed while the horse trials are on, while parking and stopping has been suspended on High Street St Martins and Water Street.

There will be a one way system in place taking drivers from Burghley out of town on the A1 at London Road and back in via the Barnack turn off and through Pilsgate.

The southbound A1 slip road to the A43 will be closed on Saturday from 6am to 12pm.

The Burghley Horse Trials diversion. Photo: Google

This is part of a plan to ease congestion for traffic travelling eastbound on the A43 towards Stamford.

Drivers travelling southbound on the A1 will come off at Carpenter’s Lodge.

Event director Martyn Johnson said: “There will be several traffic measures put in place before and during Defender Burghley Horse Trials to help minimise disruption for the residents and businesses in Stamford.

“Advance notices are in place around the town publicising the various traffic measures and the dates they will be in place.”

Delays can be expected on the A1 and A43 near Stamford as well as in the town centre.