Which shops in Stamford are open during lockdown?

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 12:00, 06 November 2020
 | Updated: 15:15, 06 November 2020

Here are some of the independent shops and businesses in Stamford that you can help to support during the second lockdown.

We have taken photos of those shops and food/drink outlets still able to trade under the Government rules, which are featured in the gallery below.

By supporting them, we can help to keep local, independent stores in business.

The King's Head in Maiden Lane, Stamford is serving 'click and collect' and delivered beers through its website www.kingsheadstamford.co.ukAll Good Market in St Paul's Street, StamfordAskers bakery in Red Lion Street, StamfordCafe Black on the corner of Ironmonger Street in Stamford has a takeaway menuCafe au Chocolat in Ironmonger Street, Stamford has a takeaway menuCentral Cafe in Red Lion Square, Stamford has takeaway optionsFrothy's in Ironmonger Street, Stamford has a takeaway menuThe fruit and veg stall at the bottom of Ironmonger Street in Stamford will be open from about 8am until 3pm and will have fruit and veg boxes ready-made for people who want a week's supplyGrasmere butchers in High Street, StamfordHarrison and Dunn in Sheep Market, StamfordThe key cutter and engraving shop in Broad Street, Stamford will be open 9am to 2pm Mondays to SaturdaysKing's Cliffe Bakery in Star Lane will be open 8am to 4pm Mondays to SaturdaysLunch Buns in Wellington LaneNelson's butchers at the top of Ironmonger Street, StamfordNelson's butchers in Red Lion Square, StamfordPeter's Cleaners in St Paul's Street, StamfordThe Riverside Fish and Chips in Stamford for takeawaysScandamania in High Street, Stamford is offering takeaway optionsSome businesses in the shopping arcade off Broad Street, Stamford are open during the second lockdownSilverlane Health Store in Silver Lane, StamfordSt Mary's Antiquarian Books in St Mary's Hill, StamfordTwo Chimps Coffee of Oakham is advertised in St Paul's Street, StamfordUTS Electrical in Silver Lane, StamfordWalkers Bookshop in High Street, Stamford

If you run an independent retail business in Rutland, Stamford, Bourne or the Deepings and would like it to feature in the gallery, please send a photo along with your opening hours to suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk.

We will add your business as soon as we can in the week beginning Monday, November 9.

While shopping for essentials and daily exercise is allowed, please stay at home as much as you can, in line with government guidance.

