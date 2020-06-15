Which shops are reopening in Stamford, Oakham, Bourne and the Deepings?
Published: 08:00, 15 June 2020
Shops selling 'non-essential items' will reopen from today (Monday, June 15) - the first time since the coronavirus lockdown forced businesses to close their doors on March 23.
Each business has been given advice on how to promote social distancing, and many will be limiting the number of people who can be inside the premises at one time.
According to the government guidance, retail outlets that can be open from today include:
More by this authorSuzanne Moon