Who can have covid jabs at Stamford Arts Centre?

Children from the ages of 12 to 15 will be able to have 'walk-in' vaccinations alongside adults at Stamford Arts Centre.

A pop-up Covid-19 vaccination clinic will be held at the St Mary's Street venue tomorrow (Thursday, December 30) between 9.30am and 2.30pm.

People do not need to make bookings and will be able to have first dose, second dose, or booster jabs.

Parking is available at the Wharf Road car park with payment at the machines costing from £2.50. The walk from the car park is up Blackfriar's Street and across St George's Square.