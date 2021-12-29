Home   News   Article

Who can have covid jabs at Stamford Arts Centre?

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 13:06, 29 December 2021
Children from the ages of 12 to 15 will be able to have 'walk-in' vaccinations alongside adults at Stamford Arts Centre.

A pop-up Covid-19 vaccination clinic will be held at the St Mary's Street venue tomorrow (Thursday, December 30) between 9.30am and 2.30pm.

People do not need to make bookings and will be able to have first dose, second dose, or booster jabs.

Stamford Arts Centre will be used as a Covid-19 vaccination centre
Parking is available at the Wharf Road car park with payment at the machines costing from £2.50. The walk from the car park is up Blackfriar's Street and across St George's Square.

