The Brexit Party has announced the candidate it hopes will be Stamford’s next MP.

The move follows the Grantham and Stamford Conservatives last week announcing Yorkshireman Gareth Davies as their candidate for the constituency.

Jessica Swift is one of the directors of the Grantham-based trailer company Fruehauf Ltd.

Jessica Swift (14797104)

The 52-year-old is also an accountant and systems analyst by profession and lives in the constituency, near Ropsley.

She told the Mercury: “I have never been in politics before. I have never stood for anything before. The Brexit Party is finding candidates from normal walks of life, like business. I applied and they selected me to run for Grantham and Stamford.”

Jessica is married to another woman and fills most of her little spare time by being a private helicopter pilot and running a software company as well.

Jessica notes that whilst Grantham and Stamford is normally seen as a safe Conservative seat, the constituency voted strongly to Leave.

She continued: “We are here to deliver Brexit. Other policies are being formulated as we speak.”

Jessica Swift (14797242)

Referring to sitting MP Nick Boles, who left the Conservative Party to become an Independent over disagreements with his former party over Brexit, Jessica continued: “We have been betrayed by the MPs in general. I do not believe Boris [Johnson] will get us out of the EU and we will face a General Election. My bet is parliament will be voting no confidence in his government in September.”

Asked if her support for Brexit clashed with what is typically seen as a pro-Remain business community, she added: “The EU restricts this country. It stops us trading internationally in the way we would otherwise. It’s essentially a closed market and it makes us inefficient.

“This country is the greatest innovator the world has ever seen . We should be trading across the world. That’s why I’m a big supporter of us leaving the EU and us spreading our wings.”