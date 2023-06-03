It’s a gorgeous spring morning as the Lovely Lady gets into her car, she’s off to do the weekly shop, writes Allan Grey.

As I wait to wave her off, she winds her window down and says, “dinner tonight…?” “Yes please”, I say. A roll of her eyes and then “you’re so predictable” comes the inevitable reply, “I meant what do want for dinner tonight you muppet, never mind I’ll see you later.”

Now the comment about being predictable wasn’t delivered as a compliment, so then I thought, do ladies prefer unpredictable, I doubt it, but the more I thought about it, the less sure I became.

Allan Grey

Later on, as we perambulate into town together for that predictable late morning caffeine infusion we encounter an elderly couple we know. Holding a beautiful bunch of flowers the lady says: “He buys me flowers every week without fail, bless him.” “I wish Allan bought me flowers every week, once in a blue moon if I’m lucky,” came the second inevitable reply of the morning.

As I mulled over this moral dilemma I thought, this elderly man is predictable, a bunch of flowers every week, probably bought from his old age pension. For his wife, weekly flowers had become an expectation. Should he miss even a single week, she’d be mightily disappointed. Now I’m similarly predictable, I don’t buy the Lovely Lady flowers every week, hence there’s no expectation, but if one week unpredictability washed over me like a rash and flowers were bought, the Lovely Lady would be delighted and it would cost me a fraction of what it costs this chap, plus I’d probably be granted freedom of the TV remote for the next week, demonstrating the power of unpredictable.

However it still didn’t answer my original conundrum, which is better, predictable or unpredictable? Maybe it’s an age thing I thought, maybe when we’re young and impulsive, as opposed to old and repulsive, the ladies want us to be unpredictable, and on a whim, whisk them off for a romantic five star weekend in Skegness, or buy them some slinky lingerie from that ‘nearly new’ shop on the High Street or zip them down to Lands’ End (Way that is) for a drive through Maccy D one evening, whereas when we’re in our dotage they want us to be predictable and make damn sure we go nowhere near any of those places.

There are certain things we’re very comfortable being predictable, happy the Earth continues to rotate once every 24 hours, happy the beauty of Spring follows the cold and damp of Winter, happy Rutland continues to be a beautiful place to live. Then again many things are tediously predictable, like finding you’re 27th in the phone queue at your GP practice when you phone at 8.30am on the dot with terminal man flu or finding the level crossing closed for at least two trains when you’re running late for your weekly whole body massage.

If life were predictable, it would cease to be life and would be without flavour, so spoke Eleanor Roosevelt; hard to disagree with, but a little too simplistic in my view. As we go through life our needs and expectations change, as children we need the predictability of love, safety and structure in our lives in order to develop into confident and responsible adults. Once that confidence is realised we mostly decide to ditch the boring responsible bit and start taking risk, becoming less predictable because now we’re immortal, we can do what we please and get away with it, sometimes. Research has shown however that this phase doesn’t last very long and by the age of 25 our ability to behave unpredictably has declined, likely in inverse proportion to the responsibility we have to take on as maturing adults.

However, to slightly amend the well known truism, the only two things in life entirely predictable are death and taxes, I would add a third, short-sighted politicians, oh and a fourth, potholes and even a fifth perhaps……Range Rovers parking on the pavement. It’s quite predictable that as we age we romanticise the past and fear for the future. “In my day, if I only copped one clip round the ear from the local Bobby, that was a good day, these days, do we even have police any more?”

Every day we are confronted by a mixture of stuff, mostly predictable, but with the occasional sprinkle of the unpredictable, it may be shocking or it may be joyous, as was being confronted by Graeme Souness on the BBC sofa a few days ago choking back tears of emotion. As the hardman Liverpool and Scotland midfielder back in the day, he was the last person I would have expected to show his emotions publicly, completely unpredictable?

Talking about his planned English channel swim in aid of the charity DEBRA, Graeme explained his inspiration was his good friend Isla, a 14 year old young lady living with the acutely painful condition, epidermolysis bullosa, aka butterfly skin; his response, swim the channel and raise many thousands of pounds, my response, make a small donation, to which the Lovely Lady would no doubt again have replied: “You’re so predictable”, which would probably have been meant and taken as a compliment, so I’m still none the wiser.