If you are planning on casting your vote at the council elections on Thursday, May 4, then the following candidate profiles could be a help.

We offered Rutland County Council election candidates the chance to give reasons why you should choose them on your ballot paper.

Each is listed under their ward area.

Voters need to take a form of photo identification to the polling station, such as a passport, driving licence, blue badge, bus pass or Proof of Age Standards Scheme (Pass) card.

Barleythorpe

Tracy Carr

Ind

My name is Tracy Carr, and I am standing as an independent candidate for Barleythorpe. I have lived, studied & worked in Rutland most of my life, moving into the area in 1981.

I’m a Health and Wellbeing Programme Manager which is something I’m very passionate about. I've lived in Barleythorpe since 2017 and as an independent candidate, I will have the autonomy to make sound decisions based on what is best for the Barleythorpe and Rutland residents. Recently I was part of the team that helped to overturn the decision to close Catmose Sports centre.

Some of the things I would like to do if elected are: -

I will ensure that Barleythorpe’s voice is heard and I will raise resident concerns.

I will lobby for a more collaborative approach with residents, and I will explore opportunities to work more closely with parish and town councils so that Rutland is an area that both residents and tourists can enjoy.

I will challenge future housing developments.

Rutland’s infrastructure hasn’t kept pace with the increase in population and I’m aware of the difficulties to access GP appointments, dentist appointments and the issues around school placements.

Things need to change.

Susan Coleman

Con

My family connection to Barleythorpe goes back 250 years and having moved into the area recently I am keen to continue my community service work and would be privileged to serve you as your councillor.

I have served two terms as a district councillor in a larger local authority elsewhere which was rated the best in the country and have a strong understanding of issues which are important to local residents and how they can be addressed in practice not just theory. I held portfolio roles for people and places and for health and housing, and sat on the development control committee: all important local concerns in Barleythorpe. I am approachable, a worker not a poser, and had a 98 per cent attendance record (the best on the council) and believe in transparency, publishing my activities every month.

I have acted as an almshouse trustee and as a board member for Citizens Advice Bureau, been a long-term supporter of Age UK and won a community award for my covid response work. I have fresh eyes and believe I can help to improve Rutland services for your benefit. I ask for your vote on Thursday, May 4.

Hans Zollinger

Green

My name is Hans Zollinger. I am honoured to be standing as a Green Party candidate for Barleythorpe ward.

As a local candidate I share the same concerns as you. I am asking residents to consider me for these three reasons:

I have the right skills for the job. I will work hard. I will be a strong, independent voice.

I have the relevant skills to do the job and I am a hard worker. I have a small architectural business, and so I am a planning law expert. This is vital knowledge in the fight against overdevelopment without infrastructure.

We must see real action to make sure any future developments are the right homes, in the right place and at the right price. Instead of just putting more pressure on roads, schools, and health facilities.

I’ll be an independent voice for Barleythorpe. Whilst other party candidates must toe the party line, Greens aren’t told how to vote. I’m free to stand up for you and be a strong voice for you.

Edward Baines

Con

I am Rutland born and bred, representing rural attitudes rooted in local experience. I have served on Rutland County Council for many years and bring a wealth of knowledge having taken on many roles. I know the future lies in our young people and so am a trustee and founder member of a scholarship scheme at Leicester University. I have also led on creating affordable homes for young people in the county.

I am committed to working hard for fellow local residents and making your voice heard. This election provides you with the opportunity to vote for a safe pair of hands and a strong rural voice for our villages. I have formerly been a vice-chairman of Sparse which helps to campaign for fairer funding for rural areas like ours. I will continue to campaign for fairer funding for Rutland by working with the county council and our Conservative MP, Alicia Kearns, to ensure that residents get the deal we all deserve.

Please re-elect me to continue fighting for you on Thursday, May 4.

Giles Clifton

Con

I live in Ridlington and have close family at Wing. After graduating with a degree in history from Nottingham University and being called to the bar by the Middle Temple, I worked for a shadow minister when David Cameron was leader of the ppposition before working in public affairs in the small business, agricultural, and retail sectors, trying to get the best deal for UK businesses and industries so that they can prosper and create more and better jobs. I am passionate about our rural way of life and countryside and am a Trustee of the Campaign for the Preservation of Rural England (CPRE Rutland) - the countryside charity for Rutland, and am a member of the Countryside Alliance.

I will work to deliver a local plan for the residents of Braunston and Martinsthorpe ward, to not only protect what is special about out villages, but to also map out where we, the residents, think development might benefit the area.

I am committed to listening to all residents and will be a visible presence in our villages, listening to you and serving you. Vote for me on Thursday, May 4.

Andrew Johnson

Lib Dem

I have lived locally with my family in Morcott for over 22 years. I was born in Northampton. Growing-up in Banbury, I went to Banbury School, then Aston University where I obtained a BSc Hons in Geology.

I worked for Mars, then became managing director of Dairy Crest’s cheese business. In an enjoyable career I’ve always embraced challenge and taken the initiative. I’ve managed mainly food businesses of up to £300million sales, specialising in turnarounds where I’ve had the opportunity to buy and sell businesses.

I retired from full-time work in 2014, deciding to get more involved in the public sector. I became a non-executive director on the board of Leicester’s NHS Hospitals, staying for seven years.

I have chaired Morcott Parish Council since 2015 and am a governor, trustee and director of several local charitable organisations, including Fight 4 Rutland which campaigns against the St George’s Barracks proposals. I relish the challenge to improve life for people in our rural community.

The Liberal Democrats lost by just four votes in 2019, every vote will count this time. Please consider backing me on May 4.

Cottesmore

Graeme Douglas

Con

I am standing to be your Conservative councillor for Cottesmore ward at Rutland County Council. I believe that local residents deserve access to the right care at the right time and the £1million investment into the Rutland Memorial Hospital to upgrade their facilities and the new MRI scanner which has been secured, along with the plans to expand and support GP services locally, will mean that more people can receive the care they need right here in Rutland.

Climate change and the environment are of concern to me. When I am travelling around Rutland it is hard not to notice the litter that is strewn across our county. This is why I will be supporting regular litter picks across the Cottesmore ward, so that our hedges and habitats can be free from litter for plant life and animals to prosper.

Finally, I want to deliver easier accessibility to our local towns and surrounding villages, so I will be working with the county council to ensure that all villages will have access to the new on-demand bus network, so that all residents, young and old, will be able to travel around our wonderful county. Vote for me on Thursday, May 4.

Samantha Harvey

Ind

Sam Harvey is an independent candidate running for re-election to represent Cottesmore Ward. She lives in Burley with her teenage son and Labrador.

Sam has been privileged to represent the ward for the past four years.

Sam is a caring and approachable person who has helped individual residents with issues ranging from housing, planning to social care. She has been a trusted ally to many in the community and has demonstrated a strong commitment to serving the needs of her constituents.

Sam has also worked with parish councils on improving road safety in the area. Her efforts have led to improvements, and she continues to work towards making our streets safer for everyone.

As the portfolio holder for health and adult care, Sam has played a crucial role in securing the future of Rutland Memorial Hospital. She has worked closely with health partners to bring an MRI scanner into the county, providing residents with access to critical diagnostic services closer to home.

With Sam's proven track record of dedication and hard work, residents can be confident that she will continue to represent their interests effectively.

Abigail MacCartney

Lib Dem

I am honoured to be standing for re-election in Cottesmore Ward.

If re-elected, one of my aims for the next few years would be to get the council into a position where we can think about re-investing in the county’s recent losses. I would love us to be able to open a new swimming pool for example. With current pressure on local government funding the only way that this would be possible is with very careful decision making over the next few years. Decisions where we must be led by facts, figures and common sense and not led simply by emotion or a party line.

I am self-employed and own a laboratory business as well as being a partner in a farm. I have a sound 16 years' experience in profitability and making very difficult decisions. If the last four years as your county councillor has taught me anything it is that those skills are essential. There are some very difficult decisions to make on behalf of the county, and here as we are, midway through a difficult budgetary exercise and the formation of a new local plan I hope to be able to see this through.

Exton

June Fox

Ind

No details received

Kiloran Frances Heckels

Con

I’m standing for election to Rutland County Council for my home ward of Exton because I want to give you peace of mind that your local councillor is in your corner, supporting our communities, giving you a voice, and protecting all that is wonderful about our very special county.

I have lived in our county for the last ten years. I am an active parish councillor and was honoured to receive an award for my work as an NHS Voluntary Responder. But now I want to represent you as your county councillor.

Being an NHS Voluntary Responder, I have learnt the value of communication and am keen to promote more communication between parishes and our county council to make Rutland even better for everyone. I am keen to help more people within our community by supporting individual families with problems they face, as well as fighting for our villages’ needs and priorities.

In my spare time I thoroughly enjoy cycling in the lanes around Exton, Ashwell, Whitwell, Burley, Hambleton and Egleton. We are extremely lucky to live in such a beautiful part of the country and I am eager to preserve our lovely countryside and rural way of life.

Greetham

Nicholas Begy

No details received

Jonathan Collins

Con

I am asking for your support so that I can represent our communities here in Greetham at Rutland County Council. I live in Rutland with my young family and am passionate about our county.

I was delighted to see that Rutland received a share of £23million from the Government’s Levelling Up Fund, which the Conservative-led council and our MP, Alicia Kearns, worked hard to secure. Along with an additional £400,000 from the Rural Prosperity Fund, this will help us to invest in our county for generations to come.

As a parent, the future of our planet and local environment matter to me hugely. That’s why I am delighted to be part of the Conservative team to deliver additional electric car charging points across the county and the transformation of waste and recycling facilities that means more is recycled and reused and less waste is sent to landfill.

I will work with to continue to prioritise road safety and the maintenance of our roads and footpaths and I will support our public services from our health care provision to investment in our schools and the A1.

I hope that you will support me by voting for me on Thursday, May 4.

Ketton

Mary Canham

Lib Dem

I moved to Rutland in 1995 with my husband and four children. I currently manage a local investment business. I have previously worked within the public sector at Addenbrooke's Hospital, the charity sector for Liberty and taught law at the University of Nottingham.

The costly debacle that the current majority Conservative council has made of the proposed development at St George’s Barracks has been widely criticised. It failed to prioritise the needs of local communities or to ensure the standard of delivery of local services is safeguarded. Diversifying the membership of Rutland Council will mean that local decision makers are fully held to account and the needs of all members of the community are fairly represented.

Rutland has an aging population. Improving the transport and social care facilities for this population is paramount. I believe that it is also vital that we encourage new, sustainable commercial enterprises to invest in Rutland to help in the creation of new jobs and opportunities for young people. If elected, I believe that my relevant commercial skills, together with my commitment to transparency and accountability, will enable me to ensure the interests of local people living in Tinwell, Ketton and Barrowden are effectively safeguarded.

Matthew Farina

Con

I live in Ketton with my family and work in Stamford. I’ve had an interest in politics for several years, especially factors that affect our ward, and now I feel the time is right to get more involved and give something back. I feel that local issues that affect our rural day to day life are well represented at county council and the views of the community are listened to. This is something I feels deeply and passionately about. I understand the role of a councillor is a varied and responsible one and one I would not take lightly; I would be available to hear and act upon your problems.

I will work to improve transport links for our villages and think the new on-demand bus network will enable more people to travel around our wonderful County. I will work to improve road safety across our ward, I know that progress has been made on the A47, A6121 and the A1 and I want to continue to see progress made to increase safety and reduce speeding.

I would be honoured if you were to trust me with your vote on Thursday, May 4.

Karen Payne

Con

I am asking for your support so I can continue to represent our communities at Rutland County Council, having represented you since 2019. In that time I have used my years of experience in business to get to grips with the council’s finances as a cabinet member, together with many other big and small challenges affecting residents across our ward.

I have lived in Barrowden with my family, for many years, and am passionate about the area we live in, promoting it as a great place to be. I am a great problem solver and will always do my utmost to help resolve any issue, whatever shape or size, for a resident and our community.

I will continue to listen to residents and local concerns and have already made progress with road safety improvements on the A47, A6121 and the A1 and I look to expanding these further. The installation of superfast fibre broadband has been completed in Ketton, giving businesses and families access to enhanced connectivity. I will continue to work to extend these benefits to the whole of our area.

I would love to continue working hard for you. Please vote for me on May 4.

Langham

Andrew Davies

Lib Dem

No details received.

Edward Heckels

Con

My links to Langham go back more than 50 years. My family moved to Langham in 1972. I grew up in the village and went to Langham Primary School and Oakham School before going on to Cambridge University. I have worked in financial services since leaving university. I am a former Governor of Guy’s and St Thomas’ hospital and I have also previously served as a primary school governor.

I am married to Kiloran and have three children – Katie, Tom and Georgina. And a gorgeous cocker spaniel puppy called Lila! My three priorities – if elected as your councillor - will be planning, traffic and litter.

Langham’s award-winning Neighbourhood Plan was adopted last December. It should be the primary reference point for planning decisions affecting the village. Traffic travelling through Langham on the A606 is a threat to our community. I will support the efforts of the parish council to improve pedestrian safety and reduce traffic speed. Our beautiful countryside is spoilt by the growing spread of litter. I want Langham to be Rutland’s smartest village and will lead monthly litter picking sessions following my election.

Oliver Hemsley

Ind

Hello, I am Oliver Hemsley and have enjoyed being your Langham ward councillor for the past eight years. I am seeking your vote as an Independent councillor.

I have spent many hours ensuring Langham issues are not forgotten, including access to healthcare, parking, speeding, drainage, access to suitable schools, broadband, business support and many other issues raised by you the residents of Langham. We are awaiting the replacement of the speed indicator device at the entrance to the village from Melton, I have ensured that the focus remains on the pedestrian crossing near the Range and is delivered as soon as possible. Taking resident suggestions to highways regarding speeding and possible solutions, the list is always changing. I hope that I have shown I have a deep passion for the village that I grew up in and resided in most of my life. I worked with residents to push cabinet to reconsider their decision to close Catmose Sports Centre.

My experience as an Independent has made me realise I do not have a lone voice but am part of a larger network of like-minded people when it comes to making decisions on what is right for Rutland and its residents.

Lyddington

Andrew Brown

Ind

Uncontested.

Normanton

Ian Coleman

Con

I am standing to be your Conservative representative at Rutland County Council. I live in South Luffenham with my wife Susan and am a director of Retail Charity Bonds plc which has raised over £500m to support elderly care provision. I also serve as a trustee of Bupa, the international healthcare business and I was previously a trustee board member of the RSA, the UK’s leading social research and change membership organisation.

Having begun my career in private equity, I have a particular interest in promoting business enterprise. I have been a school governor for 10 years and having been a partner in PwC for over 20 years, I will bring my financial expertise to bear on the county council’s long-term financial challenges.

I promise I will work with residents and our MP, Alicia Kearns, for a sympathetic resolution to the plans for St George’s Barracks. I understand the concerns of all residents and I will work to address these. I will protect our public services and particularly our local GP surgery too.

I will always be on hand to listen to all residents and their concerns and I will raise these on your behalf at the county council.

Jonathan Gibbs

Con

I came to know Rutland when I was a student at Loughborough in the 1980s. After a career in the investment world took my home to London, then Edinburgh, my wife and I decided to settle in the county.

I promise that should you elect me on Thursday, May 4, I will work to find a sympathetic solution to St George’s Barracks and that I would work with residents, the council, our parishes and our excellent MP, Alicia Kearns, to find an outcome and works for everyone. As your councillor, I would be here to listen to your views and represent you at Rutland County Council. I will be available for residents whenever you might need me and I will hold regular surgeries in our villages.

I would also want to work to continue to improve on our visitor economy, which is so valuable to our county and to local businesses, by ensuring that the council does invest the £3.4million earmarked for supporting growth and I will ensure that our cultural offer is invested in to further enhance the visitor experience.

Please vote for me on Thursday, May 4.

Tim Smith

Lib Dem

Tim Smith is the chairman of North Luffenham Parish Council, having been a member since 2014. Prior to retiring he was a GP in Melton Mowbray for over 30 years. He initiated the North Luffenham Neighbourhood Plan in 2020, now submitted, and was the chair of the steering group.

Tim represented the parish of North Luffenham, along with other local parishes, in the successful opposition to the development of a new town, bigger than Uppingham, on the St. George’s Barracks site. He believes that any new development needs to be in keeping with the local area and above all be sustainable.

As well as being a member of the parish council Tim was a founder member of the North Luffenham Good Neighbour Scheme and is the current chairperson.

Tim enjoys walking and cycling the lanes of Rutland as well as water sports, and while supporting sustainable development is keen that the rural nature of Rutland is preserved.

Gale Waller

Lib Dem

If elected I will listen to residents and be open about decision making; residents deserve to be told “why” as well as “what”. Rutland Council needs to be responsive to residents whether that is to secure leisure facilities long term; ensure all new houses are built to zero carbon standards or doing the “day job” of running services such as waste collection efficiently and effectively.

As a councillor for Normanton Ward, I fought alongside residents against the ill-conceived plan for a new town at St George’s barracks in Edith Weston. The fight is not over, though, as the MoD still plan to develop the site. We must make sure it is the right development with the right infrastructure and if elected I won’t simply do what the MoD asks as Rutland’s previous Conservative administration did but will continue to fight for the right outcome for the site and for residents.

Oakham North East

Chris Booth

Con

I am standing to be your Conservative Councillor for Oakham North East on Thursday, May 4.

I love the distinctive and friendly feel of Oakham and I love our High Street. I know that our town centre could do with a bit of love and that is why I want to work with residents, the town council, county council and our MP, Alicia Kearns, to give it the boost it needs. I support the Conservative plan to apply for Historic Action Zone Funding, so we can continue to protect and nurture our town and I would like to see us make more use of our Museum, having found some fantastic artefacts in our county recently.

I want Oakham to be the first port of call for all tourists coming to Rutland, as our town has a huge amount to offer, from the variety of shops and restaurants and cafes to the history we can share.

As a vet based locally, I want more businesses to open up in our town and to be supported in any way they can to become a success.

I hope you will support my vision for Oakham on Thursday, May 4.

Mark Chatfield

Lib Dem

Mark Chatfield is standing alongside Hannah Edwards in Oakham North East.

Mark lives in Oakham North East and is standing for election because he is passionate about making sure that everyone in our community has a chance to have their voice heard. He is particularly concerned with making sure that the more vulnerable and older members of our community are well represented.

As a local resident, he has seen first-hand how overstretched our local services have become and he will work tirelessly to demand urgent improvements. Specific areas of concern are local healthcare, facilities for younger people and schools.

Mark hopes to be elected alongside Hannah so that they can work together as a team and have more influence to improve our community.

Mark has previously worked as a lorry driver and now works for the DVSA.

Hannah Edwards

Lib Dem

Hannah Edwards is standing in Oakham North East this May 4. She is determined to speak up for our younger generations and show that thing can be done differently here in Oakham and Rutland.

As a local schoolteacher, Hannah understands the challenges facing our local education system and is determined to deliver improvements, especially when it comes to SEN provision.

Over the winter, Hannah surveyed the entire ward and spoke with dozens of local people. If elected, she intends to continue listening to local people and to be easily accessible all year round.

Hannah is also passionate about our environment and will be a strong local voice when it comes to protecting our green spaces and making Rutland a greener county. She is also deeply concerned about the state of our local health care services and will work hard to deliver improvements.

Oakham North West

Paul Ainsley

Ind

Paul Ainsley has been your County Councillor in Oakham North West for the past four years. During that time, it became increasingly clear to me that council had lost sight of what is important – the needs of Rutland residents.

I cannot make every resident happy, but as an Independent and a member of the Together4Rutland group, I will always work to act in the best interests of residents by:

Working to make Oakham shine again, and by joining with others, make it an affordable place to live, work and play.

Continuing to lobby for an Oakham Leisure Centre and a Skate Park in the right location.

Continue to press for affordable new homes in sustainable locations, 30 per cent affordable, 80 per cent three bedrooms or less – the right homes in the right places.

Working with the Health and Wellbeing Board to ensure that the recommendations of the Primary Care Task and Finish Group (which I chaired) are implemented to improve the patient experience at our local GP practices.

If re-elected I will continue as the Rutland Armed Forces Champion acting as an advocate for our serving soldiers, their families, and our veterans.

Christopher Clark

Con

I've lived in Oakham for longer than I've lived anywhere else. In the 15 years I've lived here I've been involved with a number of local organisations. I have been connected with an international humanitarian aid charity for nearly 30 years as both a staff member and I now volunteer on their national support line. Throughout that time I have developed my skills in building relationships which I believe will help enormously if elected to Rutland County Council.

I was chairperson of the Oakham and Barleythorpe Neighbourhood Plan Steering Group. The referendum, which was successful, took place in May 2022. I chair the Oakham Town Partnership. Both organisations have given me the chance to gain an extensive knowledge of the town and the needs of it’s residents.

However, as the candidate for the Oakham North West ward what I really need to know is what are your priorities? What changes you would like to see? I hope to meet many of you on your door steps and find out exactly what matters to you. I have been an active with member of the Conservative Party for many years and I'm proud to be the Conservative Party candidate for your ward.

Steve McRobb

Lab

I am a retired university lecturer. I mainly taught systems analysis and project management and co-authored a successful academic textbook. Before that I worked in local government, most recently a national park.

A long-time Labour Party member, I spent most of my life on work and family – my first wife died leaving me two stepsons, grown-up grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Through my second wife I now have another extended family.

I'm no politician, never active in organised campaigns. I'm not especially selfish, but my leisure was for friends, hiking, travel and music.

For most of my life the world seemed to be gradually improving. Now I see social inequality increasing, environment under unprecedented attack, climate change threatening our children's future, and a useless government in Westminster. I believe it's time to play my part, to use my skills and knowledge to benefit our community. I want to have a positive influence on the lives of ordinary Rutlanders.

I asked my wife what she thought about me standing for the council. She said that I am honest, articulate, reasonable, capable, and I care for people. No doubt she's biased, but I hope there's at least some truth in that.

Christopher Nix

Ind

No details received.

David Romney

Ind

No details received.

Ramsay Ross

Lab

I am a retired businessman and chartered accountant, having worked in the construction and energy sectors. I have lived in Rutland with my family for 18 years.

Since retiring I have been involved with several charities including the Foodbank and soup kitchen in Uppingham. I find it extraordinary that in 2023 these are still necessary. I have campaigned against the Quarry Farm development and have worked with the Rutland Health Consortium to ensure that we have appropriate health services in Rutland.

I am opposed to housing development without a funded infrastructure plan. I believe that mixed use developments at St George’s and Woolfox would best serve our county and provide job opportunities for our young people. In this regard increased provision of vocational training should be a priority; there is a demand for such skills.

I support the Levelling Up monies recently accepted by Rutland County Council but believe that more funds will be required to deliver a functioning, county-wide transport service.

Labour will reform business rates to support our smaller businesses.

I will work with other councillors to deliver better services for you.

We have had over 100 years' Conservative rule in Rutland; it is time for a change.

Oakham South

Martin Brookes

Ind

Martin John Brookes, the independent candidate for Oakham South.

I've lived in Oakham for 18 years. I'm passionate about making our community a better place to live, work.

If elected, I will:

Listen to all residents and hold regular meetings to hear your concerns and ideas.

I will be a strong advocate for our community at the council table.

Seek to reduce council tax bills. Work to find ways to save money without cutting essential services.

Seek value for money, I will hold the council accountable for its spending and make sure that your tax pounds are being used wisely.

Fight for our green spaces. I will work to protect our beautiful countryside and ensure that future generations can enjoy it.

Protect our elderly and vulnerable. I will work to ensure that everyone in our community has access to the care and support they need.

I believe that our community is stronger when we work together. I'm asking for your vote on May 4 so that I can represent you at the council table and make a difference for Oakham South.

Thank you. Martin John Brookes.

Paul Browne

Lib Dem

Paul Browne is standing for re-election in Oakham South on May 4. He has served Oakham South since August 2021, when he was elected in a by-election.

Before becoming a councillor, Paul ran a solicitor’s firm based in Oakham. He is now determined to use his skills and experience to provide resistance to the overdevelopment of our town and to ensure that the council is properly scrutinised.

As a local resident, he understands the strain that new developments are having on our local infrastructure, including our health services and schools. Paul will continue working hard to demand urgent improvements.

Alongside the Lib Dem team, he has kept in touch with residents all year round and has held a monthly in person advice surgery. He is committed to continuing this if re-elected.

Diane Ellison

Lib Dem

I believe in helping others. This is why I am standing as a Liberal Democrat candidate for Rutland County Council elections. I love living here in Oakham and I want to do all that I can to give back to this wonderful community.

I spent 20 years working in the NHS, as a senior ward sister, progressing to a senior hospital manager involved in strategic planning and provision of inpatient and outpatient care.

The birth of my daughter changed my direction; I became a teacher and have spent over 20 years as a university lecturer teaching business, management and health to both undergraduates and postgraduates.

I have also volunteered for many organisations. As a school governor I learnt the benefits of being a critical friend and feel that local healthcare needs more people like me to help enhance and improve local services.

If elected, I look forward to hopefully working with Paul Browne and Ray Payne to provide a strong, unified team for our community. There is strength in numbers, and I believe that by having three Liberal Democrat councillors, we can most effectively stand up for Oakham South.

Ray Payne

Lib Dem

I am honoured to be standing as one of your Liberal Democrat candidates here in Oakham South. This is a real opportunity for us to deliver positive change for our community and to strengthen our opposition to unwanted and reckless new housing developments in our historic market town.

Although I am now retired, I spent the bulk of my career working with children and young adults who had learning difficulties, often coupled with emotional and behavioural problems and challenging behaviours.

The inadequate provision of mental health support for both children and adults that exists in Rutland, and indeed England as a whole, is of great concern to me and I would want to address this issue if I were to secure your support and be successful in my attempt to be elected as one of your representatives on the council.

I am also concerned at the lack of openness and transparency that currently exists here in Rutland. Too many important decisions in the past appear to have been made behind closed doors. I believe that a strong Liberal Democrat group of councillors is vital for holding to account whatever group forms the next administration.

Michael Rook

Con

I moved to Oakham with my wife a number of years ago and we are so happy to live in such a wonderful part of the country.

Having been in business all my life, I would like to bring my knowledge and expertise to Rutland County Council as your local Conservative councillor for the Oakham South ward.

Over the past few years, we have seen an increase in speculative, in-fill developments in our town and I will work with the county and town councils, along with our MP, Alicia Kearns, to help develop a local plan which would put an end to the seemingly never ending speculative developments. A local plan would allow us, as residents, to decide where new housing should go and we will be able to demand that the correct infrastructure is in place before houses are built.

I will be a councillor who listens to residents and represents your views at Rutland County Council and I will hold regular surgeries where residents can meet me to discuss any issues of concern. I hope that you will support me on Thursday, May 4.

Ryhall and Casterton

Lee Bushby

Con

I am married to Sandy and we have three adult children and two grandchildren. I have lived in Scotland for the last 30 years and during this time led a chemical company and was chairman of the North Tayside Conservative Association. We have moved to Ryhall to be closer to our daughter and her family. Sandy and I run a management development company supplying training products to corporate and public sector clients. I have served on various committees connected with the chemical industry and the small business sector and this experience will be of great value to our council.

I want to serve as your councillor so that I can continue to fight against the Mallard Pass Solar Farm, which would be a huge blight on our countryside and a complete waste of productive farming land. I have been and continue to be supportive of the Mallard Pass Action Group to help put a stop to these plans.

I promise that I will be a listening ear and will work to represent your views and concerns at Rutland County Council. I hope that you will vote for me on Thursday, May 4.

Kevin Corby

Ind

No details received.

Darnley Rayside

Lib Dem

Darnley Rayside is standing in Ryhall and Casterton to give people the opportunity to elect a hardworking and visible councillor.

He is a local taxi driver and football referee.

If elected, supporting our schools, planning, and environmental issues will be at the forefront of his mind. Though he is new to local politics, he is keen to make a difference and help local people.

David Wilby

Con

I have lived in Ryhall for over 25 years and have enjoyed a varied career in military operations and the aviation industry. Perhaps more Importantly, I also have seven grandchildren who range from one to 22 and keep me firmly aware of their needs. I have worked alongside highly committed councillors in the Rutland Cabinet for the last eight years. All have had the best interests of Rutland at heart, and we have been supported by staff who manage limited resources with heroic endeavour.

In this beautiful county, we will continue to make sure that all children are kept safe and are given the best possible chance to achieve their individual potential. We will continue to use smarter thinking to best focus our overburdened health and care programmes. We will endeavour to regulate new building programmes that will keep life sustainable in comfortable housing that meets all needs - and has the necessary infrastructure to facilitate improved transport links, communications, and economic opportunities.

I hope to continue to represent the eastern fringe of the county - The Ryhall and Casterton ward. I pledge to listen to your needs and to give you my unstinting effort to get swift and pragmatic answers.

Uppingham

Mo Cerrone

Con

Mo has for many years run a vintage jewellery shop on High Street West in Uppingham. She is an expert in gems and precious stones, with national recognition for this and is the go to person for honest valuation. There is little she does not know either about the precious stones themselves or the jeweller who has designed the pieces.

Mo has a strong background in the theatre and knows the value of a rich cultural offer to benefit all, whether local residents or people who make Rutland their chosen destination to visit.

She passionately believes in the importance of a vibrant, bustling high street and would work tirelessly to support proactive policy on the economic development of Rutland with a particular focus on our high streets knowing how important independent traders are to our growing visitor economy.

A person of many years’ experience, having served as a parish councillor and an active vice chair of her local Conservative Association, Mo is no stranger to the hard work required to be an excellent representative. She knows that finding consensus can be challenging but for her the key is engagement: listening to and talking with the people she represents.

Stephen Lambert

Lib Dem

Stephen has been a councillor in Uppingham for nearly 12 months now, following a by-election win last May.

Since his election, he and the local team have worked hard to deliver regular leaflets and letters to residents across the town, keeping everyone informed of what he's been up to locally.

Some areas of focus for him have been addressing speeding in the town, standing up for our public transport users, and protecting green spaces.

Stephen has also held an open advice surgery every week since his election, giving everyone the opportunity to ask questions, seek advice or hold him to account. These surgeries have been attended by dozens of people.

If re-elected, Stephen will continue to be open, active and accessible, by continuing to keep in touch all year round and holding weekly advice surgeries. He will fight to ensure that the environment is at the heart of every decision made by council and oppose any reckless habitat destruction. He will ensure that everyone in Uppingham has a strong voice on the council, including our often-overlooked younger people.

Lucy Stephenson

Con

Lucy is an experienced councillor who lives and breathes Uppingham and Rutland. She has handled a wide range of portfolios including transport, highways, environmental services, community safety, culture and leisure. Latterly, she has led the council, counting one of her biggest achievements, working alongside our Conservative MP, as securing a successful Levelling Up Funding bid which will see £12 million invested into Rutland’s transport, health and visitor economies. The rural voice was heard, believed and acted upon.

For Lucy, the golden thread that runs through Rutland is the strong sense of community. She is often seen donning a high visit jacket leading community events. She is passionate about communities working together, instilling pride in place and people. She believes firmly in the power of individuals working together for a common goal. The establishment of Rutland Climate Action just one example.

She knows that times can be hard and gladly gives her time helping those in need, whether this is by sign posting in the right direction to picking up the gauntlet on another person’s behalf.

Aside from council activities, Lucy is a busy single mum who keeps her hand in teaching whilst enjoying running a second bookshop with her father.

Christine Wise

Lib Dem

Christine has lived in Uppingham for 44 years and loves the special character of both our town and county. Her sons were educated locally and she taught in the town until her move into higher education teaching. Latterly she has been caring full-time for her husband who had young onset dementia. She became heavily involved in work within this field both locally and nationally. This has given her some insight into adult social care and she looks forward to playing a more active role here.

Being an enthusiastic walker, and cyclist in warmer weather, Christine has always been interested in the local environment and will work hard to protect this important aspect of Rutland’s character.

Together with the wider Liberal Democrat team, Christine is very much focused on working within the town and the county more widely to help support local people, maintaining and improving local services, and ensuring that everyone in our town is able to have their voice heard.

Whissendine

Rosemary Powell

Ind

Uncontested.