Stamford’s Tory candidate for the next general election will be determined on Wednesday (July 31).

Grantham and Stamford Conservative Association has whittled down 109 applicants to a final eight who will appear before the association executive on Saturday.

Then, a final two, three or four will appear before the party membership on Wednesday, who will then vote.

Nick Boles MP

Association vice-president Philip Sagar said six former MPs applied to be the Tory party candidate for the constituency, but he could not say who the final eight included, or whether they included any former MPs, but they do include two women.

Despite party sources saying ‘no locals’ made the final eight, Mr Sagar said many had connections to the constituency. Whoever wins will live locally.

Current Stamford and Grantham MP Nick Boles quit the Conservatives to become an Independent earlier this year after clashes regarding Brexit and his predecessor, Quentin Davies defected to Labour in 2007.

Mr Boles has been accused by Grantham and Stamford Conservatives of not showing enough interest in the constituency, not buying a property within its boundaries, and being too keen to return back to London when he was in the constituency.

Mr Sagar said: “We have tried to avoid London-centric Westminster-type politicians.”

The constituency is normally a safe Tory seat, which Mr Boles won in 2017 with a 20,000 majority, but some recent polls have said the Brexit Party will take it.