Bourne Town Council hosted its annual awards evening on Monday.

The Old Town hall was packed for presentations, including the Judges Award going to - Bourne2Play; Horticultural excellence in parks going to Wellhead Park and United Charities Services to ‘In Bloom’ going to the Len Pick Trust

Last year’s Mayor Coun David Mapp presented his Mayoral Charity Fund cheque to Kate Marshall and Sharon Scott of Dementia Support South Lincs.

The winners at the awards night (13955512)

The major BTC Community Champion award went to Mrs Mandy Delaine-Smith for her outstanding contribution to the Bourne Outdoor Swimming Pool.

Mandy with Mrs Leslie Patrick proved instrumental in stopping South Kesteven District Council closing the pool in 1989. They formed the Bourne Outdoor Pool Preservation Trust, which has successfully kept the pool open. Mandy become its chairman in 2000 and with her team helped it go from strength to strength.