For a long time now the legal currency in this country has been coins and notes used in a variety of local shopping and retail establishments.

I try to do all my shopping locally in either Stamford or Bourne.

Can anyone explain the vague excuses now given by business owners and councils that they no longer except my cash payment?

John Elson cartoon sponsored by The Assist Group

A recent local trip to Stamford went like this, a large Stamford High Street pharmaceutical giant no longer accept cash, a local High Street laundry no longer accept cash, and a local garden centre as well. There are others now jumping on the bandwagon.

We are “no longer in covid lockdown” and many shops still supply hand gel if needed.

This financial discrimination has to be challenged and stopped at the highest level.

The latest discrimination being a car park in Oakham changing from coins to now asking for credit card payments only, why?

We are told retail is struggling with high rents and leases and a lack of local customer spend. Can anyone explain why this is happening as we approach Christmas?

