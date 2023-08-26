Why do dogs dash out of the door, escape from gardens and generally leave the lovely home we think we have offered, asks animal behaviour expert Karen Wild.

In this two part series we look at why it happens, and next week, what we can do to prevent these serious problems occurring.

A while ago, I saw a dog in a local road dash out as the owner opened their front door. The dog ran straight into the road. Witnessing a little dog dart out of a door and collide with a car was distressing for everyone and most of all, horrible for the dog. The sound of its yelp was heart-wrenching. Thankfully, the dog recovered physically after a week, but it was evident that the door dashing problem needed attention. Locally, dogs have escaped and killed other dogs, livestock and so on. Nobody wants these things to happen but they clearly do.

Animal behaviour expert Karen Wild

Just because you think your dog won’t try to escape or that you will just ‘keep the gate shut’ doesn’t mean it won’t happen again. Put bluntly - if you saw it happen once, and don’t take multiple immediate measures, it WILL happen again and you already knew that the risk was there. Whatever responsibility we give to others, if a dog is ours, we are legally responsible for every aspect of their care. Time to take proper action.

Let's break down why dogs want to escape, to help solve the issues! What is motivating the dog, given that they are an animal of course.

Dog. Photo: iStock

Interesting smells and new spaces.

Other dogs - chasing a small dog as if it were a rabbit, or other dogs that may be seen as a threat.

Visitors - such as unfamiliar people or delivery people where the dog is trying to chase them away, or ones they are (literally) dying to see.

Chasing e.g. cars and bikes, neighbouring cat, children

Let’s also look at wider reasons which are now your responsibility to work with:

Habit - Some dogs learn instantly, so take the hint. You need to teach a better habit.

Excitement - it’s normal for dogs to get agitated about things, good and bad

Frustration - A dog that hasn’t been taught self control will become frustrated and try harder and harder to get out. Do not punish them because that simply teaches them that you are a bully, it doesn’t work, and it makes the dog charge off even faster. It’s your responsibility to secure the dog.

Tension - have you allowed this to build up over a period of time until the dog is a coiled spring ready to fire off out of the home or garden.

Lack of preventio - one door between a dog and the outside is not enough. Even in a garden if you know your dog might get out, one gate is not enough. One low fence is not enough. A dog can scale a 9ft fence if they want to.