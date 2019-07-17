Top boss at South Kesteven District Council quits after two years
South Kesteven District Council's chief executive Aidan Rave is leaving the council "to pursue new ventures."
Aidan has been with the Council for two years and has steered the Authority "through a period of significant change."
A statement issued by the council issued this afternoon also said: " The council is very grateful for all of Aidan's hard work in helping to transform SKDC and wishes him every success for the future.
"The process of identifying and appointing a new chief executive will begin in due course.
"In the meantime, Paul Thomas is stepping in as acting chief executive, pending interim arrangements to be approved by employment committee and full council."
