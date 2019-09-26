Stamford MP Nick Boles has said he has been “intemperate, even brutal” in his comments against Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his government.

The MP issued the mea culpa in the wake of controversy surrounding MPs using extremely abusive language in parliament.

Mr Boles admitted today to using “unpleasant personal attacks” against Mr Johnson and his government, which follows weeks of criticism against them from the Stamford MP.

Among his comments on Twitter yesterday were: “Underneath all the Bertie Wooster bluster, Boris Johnson is a nasty piece of work.”

Mr Boles also said: “Whether his term in office is long or short, Boris Johnson will go down in history as one of the most callous and reckless human beings ever to occupy No 10 Downing Street.”

After opposition MPs and then Mr Johnson in Westminster made reference to late MP Jo Cox, who was murdered in 2016, Mr Boles tweeted: “If only our Prime Minister had even a tiny shred" of the dignity of the slain MP's husband Mr Brendan Cox.

Mr Boles added of the Prime Minister: "I am ashamed ever to have worked for him or indulged him.”

Today, the Stamford MP took to Twitter to say he did not sleep much last night and he doubted many MPs did.

Mr Boles continued: “Yesterday was horrific- and frightening. I don’t want to be one of those who only sees fault in others and never in themselves. I have been intemperate, even brutal, in my comments on Johnson and others in his government.

He added: “I must do better - and learn how to argue my point passionately without resorting to unpleasant personal attacks. In this @MrBrendanCox is a role model. His dignity is awe inspiring. I’m sure I will fall off the wagon. I hope my friends will give me a sharp nudge when I do.”