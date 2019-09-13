Popular Swedish-style coffee shop Scandimania has delayed its Stamford opening.

The venue, which previously contained Tinc, was due to open at 8am this morning, but shortly after 9am the premises in High Street were still empty.

Pots of paint could be seen through the window and items were still in their boxes.

Scandimania

But it doesn't look like there is much still to do.

The Scandimania Coffee House is owned by Swedish-born Julia Falk and partner Josh Thirlwell.

It opened in Uppingham early in 2017, where it has gained a popular following, and announced plans for expansion earlier this year.

Scandimania

Earlier today the coffee house took to social media to explain the delay on the cafe opening.

It posted on Facebook: "It’s 5:17 am, after being up all night in the cafe working flat out to be able to open, we have now a faulty water heater and we can’t open with no hot water. I hope you all understand."

The Uppingham cafe was open as usual but no opening date for Stamford could be given.

The post added: "Stamford, we open when we open."