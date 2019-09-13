Scandimania Coffee House delays today's opening in High Street
Popular Swedish-style coffee shop Scandimania has delayed its Stamford opening.
The venue, which previously contained Tinc, was due to open at 8am this morning, but shortly after 9am the premises in High Street were still empty.
Pots of paint could be seen through the window and items were still in their boxes.
But it doesn't look like there is much still to do.
The Scandimania Coffee House is owned by Swedish-born Julia Falk and partner Josh Thirlwell.
It opened in Uppingham early in 2017, where it has gained a popular following, and announced plans for expansion earlier this year.
Earlier today the coffee house took to social media to explain the delay on the cafe opening.
It posted on Facebook: "It’s 5:17 am, after being up all night in the cafe working flat out to be able to open, we have now a faulty water heater and we can’t open with no hot water. I hope you all understand."
The Uppingham cafe was open as usual but no opening date for Stamford could be given.
The post added: "Stamford, we open when we open."
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.