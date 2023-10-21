It was the standard Sunday morning arrival into the kitchen a couple of weeks back, still rubbing sleep from my eyes, writes Rutland columnist Allan Grey.

Kettle on, charge all the smart devices, raid the dosette box and switch the TV on ready to watch the Match of the Day repeat. First game up is Wolves versus Manchester City, and City are the only team in the Premiership with a 100 per cent start to the new season.

It’s a close and skillful game and with just a few minutes to play with the score at 1-1, the unthinkable happens, Wolves score an unlikely winner, 2-1 to the boys in old gold and black from Molineux; I let out a long and hearty cheer. The next minute I’m choking back emotional tears as memories of my younger brother come flooding back, how much would he have loved this victory, a Wolves supporter from the age of seven. From then on until he lost his battle with a brain tumour seven years ago at the tender age of 63 he always knew the name of the manager, of every player and followed them through thick and thin, mostly thin, he never wavered, no other team was ever in contention for his devotion.

Molineux Stadium, home of Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club in the West Midlands. Photo: istock/Chris Hepburn

Philip was a Wolves supporter because as his older brother I was a Wolves supporter, albeit an unlikely one, having been born and bred in North London. At a time when most of my primary school pals professed support for Manchester United, a combination of them being the pre-eminent side of that era, plus the post Munich air disaster sympathy vote, two of us opted to be different and chose to follow the other eminent team of the time, Wolverhampton Wanderers, following their victory in the 1960 FA Cup final.

My support ebbed and flowed and I flirted with Chelsea when a good mate had use of his parents season tickets at Stamford Bridge, with Arsenal when I lived in student digs just down the road from Highbury Stadium and finally with Spurs. When I met her, the Lovely Lady was a student at All Saints Teacher Training College in Tottenham and an ardent Spurs supporter. She and a friend even hitch-hiked from London to Wolverhampton in 1972 in full regalia to watch Spurs beat Wolves in the first leg of that year’s UEFA cup final.

Not long after we met, our midweek date used to be a visit to White Hart Lane to watch Martin Chivers, Pat Jennings, Alan Gilzean, Cyril Knowles and Ralphy Coates, he of the famous ‘comb-over’; I thought I’d died and gone to heaven, a girlfriend who was as keen on football as I was.

Until Rutland called me up from London I was 1st team goalkeeper for City University and then for Tansley, my local amateur side from Canons Park. Once up in Oakham, squash, windsurfing and trail running took over, and my allegiance switched to rugby, never as a player but as an enthusiastic spectator at Leicester Tigers and very occasionally at Oakham.

My recent visit to Oakham was to watch the first team local derby against Stamford along with an enthusiastic crowd of several hundred. The rugby was OK, although I’m not sure either side won a lineout on their own throw, some work to do there I think. What fascinated me most was the referee, just 25 years of age, five foot nothing and bright ginger hair, this young lady had complete control from start to finish; she brooked no dissent, on one occasion looking vertically upward into the eyes of a six foot something second row as she showed him a yellow card; off he trudged, crestfallen and without a word, football take notice.

The other amusing feature of the afternoon for me was the form that sponsorship of clubs now takes by way of businesses promoting themselves anywhere on players kit. As an Oakham second row or back row forward I would regularly have had my sensory organs assaulted by an advert for a local hotel as I packed down for a scrum, the name writ large on the backside of 15 or more pairs of shorts. This got me thinking just what products might best be advertised on a rugby player’s backside. Perhaps on the left cheek a nice Maccie-D Quarter Pounder accompanied in the middle by some tasty HP brown sauce. The right cheek, no brainer really, some Immodium and an air freshener, the opportunities are back-endless.

More amusement by way of another little lady, my nine year old granddaughter, sharp as a tack but as yet without a mobile phone to call her own, unlike one or two of her school friends. As you might imagine she’s desperate to become the proud owner of one herself. Every Monday I take her to gymnastics over at Ashwell, and while controlling the in-car music selection from my phone she asked: “Grandad, how old were you when your parents let you have your first mobile phone?”

“Sweetheart, I was coming up 35 when I got my first mobile phone. It looked like a big black brick with a handset and weighed as much as a small dinosaur; I never told my Mum and Dad and I kept it in the boot of my car.”

I’m really not sure that was the answer she was hoping for.