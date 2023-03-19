The government plans to phase out new petrol and diesel cars by 2030 but many of us have already made the switch to electric vehicles (EVs), writes Stamford Climate Action Group's Amanda Wheeler.

Here’s why I’m happy I did:

It’s cheaper: Although more expensive to purchase than ICE (internal combustion engine) cars, EV running costs are cheaper. I charge my car for under a tenner and am exempt from paying emission charges in cities such as London and Birmingham, places to which I regularly commute. There’s also less to go wrong with the car itself so maintenance is cheaper.

Amanda Wheeler charges an electric vehicle

It’s slowed me down: With an EV I now plan journeys to include charging stops, which take 15 to 30 minutes, so I properly stop – have a quick coffee or a bite to eat. I use ZapMap, an app showing all charging points with a routing facility. Most motorway service stations have ultra-rapid charging points, 15 per cent of all charging points are free (such as in Queensgate, Peterborough) and many hotels now provide charging facilities, often free.

But most importantly, I’ve reduced my carbon footprint: I already walk or cycle wherever I can. But when work takes me miles from home and public transport isn’t available, driving an EV feels a positive solution.

Yes, there’s an environmental impact during the manufacturing process, but EVs are more eco-friendly throughout their lifecycle, especially if powered by clean electricity.

Of course there are still challenges. Range anxiety is one – the feeling you don’t have enough charge to reach your destination. I’ve relearned driving to maximise battery life and worked out how many miles my car can really do, which differs from car dealership promises and varies according to the weather.

Another challenge is infrastructure. If you have off-street parking, you can install a home-charger, but many EV drivers are reliant on public charging points. These can already be found in several council and supermarket car parks across Stamford and Rutland. And from June 15, new building regulations require all new homes with parking to have EV charging points. Stamford has been selected as one of five Lincolnshire towns for an on-street charging pilot project later this year.

The next Climate Action Group meeting is on Wednesday, April 12, at 6pm. This virtual meeting can be joined by emailing townclerk@stamfordtowncouncil.gov.uk for the link. Everyone is welcome.