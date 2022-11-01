A former pub landlord who now represents residents at a district and county level has written and performed a poem about some of the issues of life today.

Richard Cleaver wrote I Often Want to Sit and Cry last week, and performed it at the monthly Pint of Poetry open mic event at Stamford Arts Centre on Wednesday.

Through the poem, Richard explains its title, setting out how he is a "member of a generation that stood by and failed a nation" leaving it with "too much detachment, too much division" and "a lack of love and care provision".

He also considers the failure to end the nuclear threat and wars, and people's tendency not to worry about what is happening to the planet - until it directly affects them.

Showing he takes these issues seriously - but not necessarily himself - Richard adds: "I'm old and male and white and straight, And yes - I know I'm overweight, But I do embrace diversity, A world for all and not just me."

Speaking about why he decided to write a poem, some forty-five years after leaving school, Richard said: "It was incredibly spontaneous.

Richard Cleaver

"I had the Monday morning blues and wanted to put it into words, and felt this was the best way.

"It perhaps sounds pretentious, but it was heartfelt. I'm passionate about communication through any medium."

Richard, who used to run the Bull and Swan pub in High Street St Martin's, Stamford, is now an Independent Lincolnshire county councillor for Stamford West ward and South Kesteven district councillor for Stamford All Saints ward.

Stamford's Poet Laureate, Scott Coe, said: "It was a delight to hear Richard's poem at Pint of Poetry. It was a wonderfully personal reflection, which is what poetry should be - from the heart.

"Is always great to hear poetry from new people at Pint of Poetry, and we hope this will inspire more people to come and share or just to listen."

Pint of Poetry takes place at Stamford Arts Centre Gallery on the last Wednesday of the month at 7.30pm.

People can turn up on the night to listen - or to perform their poetry.