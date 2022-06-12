The greatest challenge facing mankind at this moment in time is climate change, writes John Polkinghorne of Sustainable Stamford.

Our planet has already warmed by 3.2 degrees C. This rate slowed slightly by 2021 but the gain was lost by coal burning countries. It is the richest countries who can make a difference.

The IPCC tells us that we have a 50 per cent chance of staying under 1.5 per cent CO2 emissions within the next three years, the recognised tipping point. To achieve this we most certainly are not looking at “business as usual” . The IPCC tells us that it is “humans who are to blame”. We are all responsible and must do our bit where ever we can. And do it quickly.

John Polkinghorne of Sustainable Stamford at Evergreen Care Trust

The government has insisted that local authorities should declare States of Climate Change Emergencies. South Kesteven District Council and Stamford Town Council have already done so. Now is the time for action.

So what has been done so far? Sustainable Stamford have worked assiduously in the past e.g. our fight against “energy poverty” (supported by our MP) and last year our foot and cycle path campaign (supported by the Prime Minister), which rests with Lincolnshire County Council at this moment.

However, progress has been slow until now but is clearly gaining momentum. There was a call for every school in the country to have solar panels. It would be interesting to hear from the schools in Stamford as to which ones are planning these.

By declaring climate emergencies, South Kesteven District Council and Stamford Town Council realise that they need to make changes to the way they do things.

Both councils now have Climate Action groups working to reduce their carbon footprint and instigate appropriate initiatives and projects as quickly as possible.

Stamford Town Council is now in the process of creating a climate change plan covering the areas of transport, energy, food, housing development and biodiversity, amongst others.

While we have a working team drawn from members of our council’s Climate Action Group and Sustainable Stamford, it is just as important that members of the public engage with us, tell us what their concerns are, what they want us to do, what they think the solutions are and indeed what they themselves are already doing.

If you are interested in sharing your thoughts with us, please complete this form: https://forms.office.com/r/nFFeYPZJjT [scanning in the QR code on a mobile phone will also take you to the survey].

Stamford’s Climate Action Group meet monthly to discuss climate initiatives for Stamford.

The next virtual meeting on Wednesday, June 15, at 6pm can be joined by emailing townclerk@stamfordtowncouncil.gov.uk for a link.

Everyone is welcome.