A widower who lost his wedding ring is now desperate to reunite another couple with a ring they have lost.

Leo Brown hunted high and low when his ring, which has particular sentimental value, went missing on November 24.

His daughter, Kim, asked at two Stamford supermarkets where her father had shopped, and a few days later a staff member at one of them handed over a gold ring just like the one lost.

Leo Brown with the ring he wants to reunite with its owner

“The ring no longer fits me, so I didn’t put it back on,” said Leo, who lives near Stamford. “But then I went to pick up a jersey at home and spotted my ring next to it.”

Leo had been so convinced the ring found in the supermarket was his, he had given the staff member a reward for finding it.

But comparing the two he could see it was different from his own ring.

“I was adopted when I was six and for my 18th birthday I was given a gold signet ring made from the two wedding rings of by birth parents,” said Leo.

"I then had it made into wedding rings for when my wife and I married in 1973.

"I was devastated when I lost my ring and I'm guessing the man who has lost this one is a similar age. It is my mission to reunite the owner with it for Christmas."

If you think the ring is yours, phone the Mercury on 01780 758955.