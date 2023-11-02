Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust is helping to make a potential new housing development more eco sustainable.

Stamford North on the north-east edge of Stamford could put more than 1,000 new homes on land between Ryhall Road and Little Casterton Road.

GummerLeathes, which has masterminded the development on behalf of landowner Burghley, aims for it to have a ‘positive impact’ on the environment by ensuring the development would be net-zero carbon, that it would increase current biodiversity on the site by 10 per cent, and it would preserve and enhance natural habitats.

An aerial view of the site of Stamford North. Little Casterton Road (marked in red) is the boundary with the Quarry Farm site

Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust will provide local habitat expertise.

Alice Seller, from GummerLeathes, said: “Our aspiration is for Stamford North to be a beautiful, thriving and sustainable new place that Stamford will be proud to call its own.

“This collaboration with Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust helps us make that aspiration a reality, combining the expertise of our design teams and ecologists with the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust’s unparalleled knowledge of the local environment to ensure a thriving and diverse ecosystem.”

Stamford North

Tammy Marie Smalley, head of conservation for Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust, said, “Stamford North provides a significant opportunity to increase biodiversity and contribute to nature’s recovery.

The area of Stamford North

“We look forward to working closely with the team to deliver on the ambitious plans and ensure this opportunity is realised.”

The consultation period on Stamford North was held earlier this year. The planning application will be determined by South Kesteven District Council.

A spokesperson for SKDC said: “The council is continuing to work with the developer to address matters relating to the planning application and, as yet, no date has been fixed for a committee decision on the proposals.”