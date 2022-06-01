South Kesteven District Council receives application for 'Starbucks' sign outside Sainsbury's in Bourne
Published: 14:30, 01 June 2022
| Updated: 14:34, 01 June 2022
A 'Starbucks' sign could appear outside a town supermarket.
K Beverage Limited has submitted plans to South Kesteven District Council for the sign on the side of Sainsbury's in Exeter Street, Bourne.
Starbucks had already advertised jobs located in Exeter Street.
A similar application submitted to South Kesteven District Council for a sign reading 'Starbucks' for the former Natwest Bank in Stamford High Street was approved in May.