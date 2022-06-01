Home   News   Article

South Kesteven District Council receives application for 'Starbucks' sign outside Sainsbury's in Bourne

By Chloe Butler
Published: 14:30, 01 June 2022
 | Updated: 14:34, 01 June 2022

A 'Starbucks' sign could appear outside a town supermarket.

K Beverage Limited has submitted plans to South Kesteven District Council for the sign on the side of Sainsbury's in Exeter Street, Bourne.

Starbucks had already advertised jobs located in Exeter Street.

A similar application submitted to South Kesteven District Council for a sign reading 'Starbucks' for the former Natwest Bank in Stamford High Street was approved in May.

Plans have been submitted to South Kesteven District Council. Photo: Cameron Wilson Project Services
A sign application has been approved at the Old Bank in Stamford. Photo: Molly Warren / Pretty Little Stamford
