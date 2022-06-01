More news, no ads

A 'Starbucks' sign could appear outside a town supermarket.

K Beverage Limited has submitted plans to South Kesteven District Council for the sign on the side of Sainsbury's in Exeter Street, Bourne.

Starbucks had already advertised jobs located in Exeter Street.

A similar application submitted to South Kesteven District Council for a sign reading 'Starbucks' for the former Natwest Bank in Stamford High Street was approved in May.

Plans have been submitted to South Kesteven District Council. Photo: Cameron Wilson Project Services