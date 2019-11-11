The team behind Stick Man present The Scarecrow’s Wedding at Stamford Corn Exchange on Tuesday, November 13 and Wednesday, November 14.

Betty O’Barley and Harry O’Hay are excellent scarecrows. Their wedding plans are all coming together until Harry leaves Betty’s side and the devilishly smooth Reginald Rake tries to take Harry’s place.

This epic love story promises wit, drama and wedding bells at the best wedding ever, the best wedding yet... Packed with live music and laughter, this is one hour’s magic that you and your children will never forget!

The Scarecrows Wedding

The age guidance is three years and over but the show is suitable for all. Performances start at 1pm and 4.30pm on Tuesday and 10.30am and 1pm on Wednesday. Tickets cost £14.50 (£13) or £10 each for groups of 10 or more people. The doors will be open 30 minutes before each show.

Visit stamfordcornexchange.co.uk or contact 01780 766455 for tickets and further details.