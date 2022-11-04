A new book of 21 walks in the Stamford and Rutland area is available now.

Will’s Walks 3 follows the success of previous volumes, published in 2020 and 2021.

The best season in which to complete each walk is suggested, with those that are firmer underfoot suggested for winter.

Will Hetherington has compiled a third book of walks

Will said: “With trusty labradors at my side, I have scoured Ordnance Survey maps and set out in all weathers to find the most interesting routes possible. And it’s an absolute pleasure to share some of my findings.

“There are endless discoveries to be made from walking our area in all the seasons.

"Whether it’s climbing a hill and enjoying the view, exploring a new village, strolling through ancient woodland, watching the stream gurgling by on a summer’s day or just observing nature ticking along, it’s a great big playground just waiting to be explored.”

Routes include the Rutland and Stamford areas, as well as a walk near Wansford Station and the River Nene.

Will’s Walks is £9.95 online at www.theactivemag.com.

It is also available in Walkers in Stamford and Oakham high streets.