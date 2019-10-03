Home   News   Article

New ballet to be performed at Stamford Arts Centre

By Jonathan Smith
Published: 18:00, 03 October 2019

Chantry Dance Company presents a new ballet at Stamford Arts Centre on Friday, October 4 from 7.30pm.

Alice is an aspiring writer working in a tea-shop. Overworked and underpaid, life seemed more exciting as a child.

The Looking Glass has remained in Wonderland as a portal to our world. The Queen of Hearts accidentally crosses over when chasing a croquet ball and develops a plan to seize power.

In pursuit ofthe Queen, Hatter and gang are delighted to find Alice again and together they resolve to stop the Queen.

