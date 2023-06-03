People can win an original painting of Stamford in a fundraising competition.

Town artist Karen Neale’s view from the top of St John’s Church looking across to All Saints’ Church will be the prize in a fundraising draw for All Saints.

Ticket-holders will be invited to have a glass of wine, non-alcoholic drink and nibbles at an event in All Saints’ Church at 5pm on Saturday, June 10, when a winner and runners up will be announced.

This painting by Karen Neale is tope prize in a fundraising raffle

Tickets are available at the church on Sunday morning, or on the evening of the draw.