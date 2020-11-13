People have just one day left to win a cash prize in a competition supporting George's Hetherington's Walking for Water fundraiser.

Back in June, George, 83, and his wife, Jan, set out to cover 4,228 miles - the equivalent distance from their home in Stamford to a Kenyan village - in order to raise funds to pay for a well to be built there.

The couple, whose epic journey has all taken place around their garden in Stamford because of coronavirus, have been helped by family friend Tim Brabbs, as well as being joined at one point by Stamford MP Gareth Davies.