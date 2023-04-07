There’s no better way to indulge than with an afternoon tea.

The William Cecil, a boutique hotel in Stamford, is now proud to offer afternoon teas on Sundays. And to celebrate, we have teamed up with the hotel to offer two lucky readers the chance to win an afternoon tea for two each.

This weekend, The William Cecil is excited to share a special Easter weekend offer that will appeal to all afternoon tea lovers.

The William Cecil afternoon tea

From today (Good Friday) to Easter Monday (April 7 - 10), visitors can enjoy a scrumptious Easter-themed afternoon tea, complete with a selection of sweet and savoury treats, from £28 per person.

Afternoon tea at The William Cecil features a range of homemade cakes, scones, and sandwiches prepared with the finest ingredients.

Guests can enjoy finger sandwiches filled with smoked salmon, cream cheese, and cucumber, or indulge in freshly baked scones with clotted cream and jam.

For those with a sweet tooth, there are an array of tempting desserts, including chocolate Easter Jaffa cakes and hot cross bun macaroons.

The William Cecil also offers a delicious afternoon tea every Sunday, perfect for a leisurely weekend treat.

To book at The William Cecil, or for more information about the Easter weekend offer, visit www.thewilliamcecil.co.uk or call 01780 750070.

Or to be in with a chance of winning, just answer the question in the form below:

The deadline for entries is midday on Friday, April 14.

The first two correct entries drawn will win. Good luck!