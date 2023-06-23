Ever wondered what goes on behind the scenes at a live music event? Well here’s your chance to find out!

We have six tickets for the Battle Proms at Burghley House, near Stamford, on Saturday, July 8, to be won, plus an exclusive backstage tour with Battle Proms conductor Douglas Coombes MBE, where you will meet some of the stars of the show, get a conductor’s eye view of the audience and learn more about the incredible music, dramatic displays and breathtaking pyrotechnics that make the Battle Proms such a special event.

To add a little more sparkle there will even be a bottle of Prosecco for you and your guests to enjoy on arrival at the concert!

Battle Proms is coming to Burghley House near Stamford

When the UK’s premier picnic concert series returns to the stunning Burghley House, the perfect summer afternoon begins with toe-tapping vintage vocals from The Battle Proms Belles, followed by a thrilling historic cavalry display. Then it’s eyes to the skies as The Red Devils, the Parachute Regiment and British Army’s official display team, perform their daring freefall display in the skies above the concert.

The highlight of the evening is a two-hour orchestral performance of uplifting classical favourites by the New English Concert Orchestra, ably led by Douglas and featuring acclaimed soprano Denise Leigh. The stirring opening pieces, Elgar’s Pomp and Circumstance March No 4 in G and Symphony No.1 in A flat, will herald the arrival of the legendary Grace Spitfire for a breath-taking and meticulously choreographed aerial display.

As the evening draws in the excitement builds with Tchaikovsky’s celebrated 1812 Overture and the Battle Proms signature piece, Beethoven’s ‘Battle Symphony’. A Battle Proms concert is the only place in the world that you can experience this piece performed as Beethoven composed it, with 193 live firing cannons providing a ground-shaking percussion!

A memorable experience to share with family and friends, The Battle Proms culminates in a jubilant flag-waving sing-along finale, as Denise brings the crowd to its feet with Jerusalem, Rule Brittania, Land of Hope and Glory and more, while magnificent musical firework displays light up the sky.

For full programme details and to buy tickets head to www.battleproms.com.

Or to be in with a chance of winning, just answer the question: Complete the name of the song: Land of Hope and __?

The deadline for entries is Friday, June 30, at midday. The first correct answer drawn will win. Good luck!