The owners of Amore Italian Restaurant are celebrating their second anniversary in Stamford.

To celebrate, Alex and Monica Germani, who own the restaurant in Cheyne Lane, have teamed up with the Mercury to offer one lucky reader the chance to win a three-course meal for two.

The lucky winner will get to enjoy a starter, a pasta dish, a dessert and one glass of house wine each.

The couple said: “For the past two years, we have had the pleasure of serving the community with our authentic Italian cuisine. It has been an incredible journey, and we are grateful for your continued support throughout this time.

“To mark this special occasion, we are hosting a competition where one lucky winner will receive a three-course dinner for two people at our restaurant. This prize will allow you to experience first-hand the flavors and aromas of Italy that we have been proudly sharing with you for the past two years.

“Our Italians chefs have been trained in Italy and are dedicated to using fresh and high-quality ingredients to create delicious dishes that capture the essence of Italian cuisine. From our classic pasta dishes to our mouth-watering desserts, we strive to provide an authentic Italian dining experience that will leave you wanting more.”

To be in with a chance of winning this fantastic prize, just answer the question online at: https://tinyurl.com/Amorecomp

The deadline for entries is Friday, May 26, and the first winner drawn will win. Good luck!

Term and conditions: hree courses including any starter, any pastas and any dessert, specials excluded, and two glasses of house wine. Only to be taken Tuesday to Thursday and pre-booking essential.