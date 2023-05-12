Funtopia, ‘the big day out for little kids’, is coming to Stamford for the first time ever for two fun-filled visits this summer and you could be there.

We have teamed up with the organisers of the children’s festival to give away 10 tickets for children under 10 to either of the events at Stamford’s Recreation Ground on Sunday, June 4, or Wednesday, August 30, from 11.30am to 5.30pm. Autism friendly sessions take place from 10.30am to 11.30am.

Filled with role play areas, sumo suits, huge water fights, stage shows, giant inflatable games, character meet and greets, under 5’s area, high energy inflatables and more!

Funtopia is heading to Stamford

The Children’s Festival has several new attractions this summer, which include:

‘The Baby Zone’ where the tiniest of visitors can learn and play

Giant 110ft Obstacle Course (where both kids and grown ups can compete!)

‘The Fun-Farm’ a new Role Play Area where kids can run their own farm

Stage Shows – The new stage features shows, parties and workshops throughout the day

All the activities and games are included in the price of your entry, although some activities are height or age restricted.

Funtopia director Sarah Green said: “Providing families with a very reasonably priced day out has always been one of our top priorities. This year we believe that it is even more important to offer all families the opportunity to enjoy a day out together. We know how hard it can be for families to afford a day out. Most of the time the costs don’t end at the entrance either, with rides, prize stalls and food sometimes costing more than the entrance fee! Therefore, this year we have decided not to feature any additional pay-per-go rides or game stalls. Once you have paid to enter Funtopia, all the activities are included in the price. For only £10 per child, visitors can enjoy a full day of fun!”

Snacks and meals are on offer at the fun-food court and visitors are also welcome to bring their own food and picnics if they prefer.

Tickets can be purchased on the gate from 10am on event day, although autism friendly sessions can be booked online at: https://funtopiauk.eventbrite.com

Visitors can find out more about Funtopia by visiting the Facebook page www.facebook.com/funtopiauk .

Or to win tickets to the Stamford event – we have four pairs of children’s tickets and a pair of autism friendly session tickets to giveaway – answer the question and return the coupon to: Rutland & Stamford Mercury, Cherryholt Road, Stamford, Lincs, PE9 2EP, or enter online at https://tinyurl.com/SMFuntopia

The closing date for entries is Friday, May 19. Good luck!