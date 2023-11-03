ChocFest! One of the UK’s largest chocolate festivals is being held right on our doorstep in nearby Melton Mowbray and you could be there.

This national celebration of chocolate is taking place on Saturday and Sunday, November 18 and 19, at the Livestock Market in Melton Mowbray. We’ve teamed up with the organisers to offer five lucky readers a pair of tickets each to the event.

Some of the nation’s finest chocolatiers have signed up to the festival; so if you’re stuck as to what to give for Christmas look no further. Complimenting them will be stands selling chocolate cakes, brownies, liqueurs, marshmallows, biscuits, macarons, donuts, crepes, ice cream, puddings, hot chocolate etc. There will also be other stands with seasonal food and drink.

ChocFest. Photo: Lionel Heap

There will be talks and live demonstrations in the chocolate theatre. Tastings will be held in the tasting room. You can also book online in advance a workshop to make your own chocolates at the event.

An award winning gospel choir and others will provide entertainment with a variety of street food for those who get hungry during the Festival.

Organiser of ChocFest, Matthew O’Callaghan said: “This should be a great day out for anyone that loves chocolate. We’ve added more chocolatiers and a good few other stands to provide visitors with a great day out in a rural market town. It’s all undercover and if it gets cold then there’s hot chocolate and lashings of mulled cider and wine for inner warmth as well as spirits. And don’t forget kids 16 and under enter free of charge.

ChocFest. Photo: Lionel Heap

To find out more about the event visit www.meltonfestivals.co.uk or to enter the competition just fill in the coupon below:

ChocFest. Photo: Lionel Heap

The deadline for entries is 9am on Friday, November 10, and winners details will be passed onto competition organisers. The first five correct entries drawn from the hat will win.