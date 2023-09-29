Belton House’s hugely popular Christmas light trail returns for its fifth year with a host of amazing new features.

We have teamed up with organisers to offer you the chance to win a family ticket to attend the opening night of Christmas at Belton on November 24, 2023.

Christmas at Belton is full of seasonal surprises. Mesmerising installations include a Rose Garden, the Sea of Light and giant Bubbles – all of which provide plenty of selfie moments around the two-kilometre trail. For those that have been before the ever-popular Christmas Cathedral returns resplendent in full twinkling splendour with over 100,000 pea lights.

Spend time together and create everlasting memories as you wander between the specially chosen illuminations, all choreographed to a soundtrack of Christmas classics. Pause at the mesmerising flickering flames in the fire garden and don’t forget to glimpse Father Christmas along the way.

Christmas at Belton will be open on selected dates between November 24 and December 31. For more information and tickets visit: christmasatbelton.com

Or to be in with a chance of winning our competition, just answer the question on the form below by midday on Friday, October 6.

The first correct entry drawn at random will win. Good luck!